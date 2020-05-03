Texas State Technical College and Practice Management Institute are featuring a comprehensive bundle of courses focusing on COVID-19.
The partnership is the first partnership with any Texas college to offer the courses through the TSTC/PMI Online Learning Resource Center for Medical Practice Staff. The courses will focus on telemedicine and the impact COVID-19 has had on medical administration.
The training bundle includes 10 educational sessions designed to guide healthcare practices to bill properly for telehealth services before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The first nine sessions are available online and the 10th session will be held live on May 7.
Topics will include Essentials of Telehealth Reimbursement; How to Get Paid for Providing Virtual Services; Staying Calm and Strategic During the COVID pandemic; Private Payers and Telehealth in the Age of COVID-19; Telehealth Billing Q&A; Telemedicine Cybersecurity Challenges; EZ Provider Enrollment the COVID-19 Crisis; How COVID-18 Impacts HIPAA; Claims Issues Arising During COVID-19; and Billing and Documentation Tips for Telemedicine Services.
The live session will delineate between telehealth services provided during the public health emergency and beyond to prepare medical practices for transitioning to prior telehealth requirements COVID-19 related interventions expire.
“We are thrilled with our continued and expanded partnership and remain committed to providing exceptional curriculum, during this time of uncertainty, and into the future,” said Michael Moore, PMI’s Vice President of Partner Development.
Now in its fourth year of working with TSTC to bring quality training to the Abilene and Harlingen service areas, PMI is expanding the partnership to bring the continuing educational opportunities to medical staff in all of TSTC’s markets, including Waco, Marshall and Fort Bend.
“There are a lot of topics that are important to what we are facing today,” said John Dosher, TSTC’s Executive Director of Workforce and Training. “This information will be good for people in clinics and hospitals.”
Medical clinic and hospital employees may be eligible to participate in these and other courses at no cost through the Texas Workforce Commission’s Skills for Small Business program. For information, contact Cindy Burnett, TSTC’s Workforce Training and Continuing Education Project Manager, at cindy.burnett@tstc.edu.
The COVID-19 bundle also includes PMI certification tracks online. For registration information, visit www.tstc.edu/workforce/onlinelearningcovid-19.
For more information on Texas State Technical College, go to tstc.edu.