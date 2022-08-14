TSTC programs coming back to Marshall in hybrid format

Texas State Technical College’s computer networking and systems administration, cybersecurity, and drafting and design programs are coming back this fall to the Marshall campus in a hybrid format.
For the first time since spring 2020, students will be able to attend in-person labs on campus with online lectures. Students continue to have the option of taking the programs in an all-online format.
“We are so happy to see both the faculty and students back with us on campus, as well as see the face-to-face option return to the lineup of great training opportunities available here at TSTC,” said Barton Day, provost of TSTC’s Marshall campus. “It will be awesome to see the labs come back to life.”
Amy Hertel, an instructor in TSTC’s cybersecurity program, has been preparing a newly renovated lab space for the fall semester.
“Students will be able to use the open lab space to work with equipment used in real-world enterprise networks,” she said.
The programs are part of TSTCYou, which meets students where they are through a flexible, performance-based education that works with busy schedules.
In the performance-based education model, students work with an enrollment coach to develop a schedule in two-hour time blocks. Lectures, videos and other learning content is on Canvas, a learning management system. Instructors also do mini-lectures during the day, with tests being demonstration-based, online or written.
“The relationship you develop with a student in the lab face-to-face is priceless,” said Josh Stampley, statewide chair of the drafting and design program.
Registration continues for the fall semester at TSTC. For more information, go to tstc.edu.