More than 90 graduates from Texas State Technical College’s Marshall campus received associate degrees and certificates of completion at TSTC’s Fall 2022 Commencement held Thursday at Memorial City Hall Performance Center in downtown Marshall.
“It’s always exciting to see new graduates go into the workforce armed with the latest technical skills on day one,” said Barton Day, provost of TSTC’s Marshall campus.
Several TSTC graduates already have jobs.
Esley Vega, of Marshall, received an associate of applied science degree in industrial systems – electrical specialization.
“I will miss the college experience meeting new people,” he said.
Vega has been working for six months as a telematics installer at EquipmentShare in Gladewater. Watching him walk across the stage were his mother, father and three sisters.
Some graduates are continuing to pursue jobs.
Leon Ramirez, of Marshall, received a certificate of completion in electrical lineworker and management technology. He said his 3-year-old daughter was his motivation to pursue a technical education.
“I will miss the brotherhood,” Ramirez said. “At first we were strangers, but we grew that bond together.”
Oscar Carmona Jr., of Marshall, received an associate of applied science degree in diesel equipment technology.
“I had a wonderful time,” he said. “I learned from the instructors who worked in the field. I will miss having classes with the guys and the instructors and making magic happen.”
Carmona wants to work in the Houston area.