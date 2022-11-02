At least 175 Texas State Technical College students and alumni attended TSTC’s Fall 2022 Industry Job Fair last Thursday at the Marshall campus.
The event was held in the South Building. More than 50 employers attended the event, which is the largest number the campus has ever hosted.
“This shows there is so much hiring going on,” said Hannah Luce, director of planning and special events for TSTC’s Career Services department. “They are eager to hire our students.”
Some new companies made their way to the event, including Blue Bell Creameries of Brenham. While visitors were not treated to samples of their well-known ice cream, there were baseball-shaped stress toys to take.
Logan Davis, who works in plant engineering at the company, said he was interested in talking to automation and controls technology students. His company’s table was in a prime spot right next to the entrance to the program’s lab.
Davis said automation plays a large role in the company’s production of ice cream, which takes place nine hours a day, five days a week.
“It is looking like a good turnout,” he said. “I have talked to four (students) that are at least interested.”
Penske has been represented at past TSTC job events.
Ethan Perkins, body shop manager at Penske Truck Collision in Garland, said he was looking for diesel equipment technology students and those who know about auto collision work and sales. He said once employees are hired, they undergo company-specific training and can work at locations all over the country.
Perkins said he likes coming to college job events because it is interesting to meet the next generation of workers.
Some students are thinking ahead to graduation.
Brock Puckett, of Longview, is pursuing a certificate of completion in the welding technology program and scheduled to graduate in December. He said company representatives were eager to answer his questions. He said he was interested in Spiradrill, a machining manufacturer for the drilling industry.
Puckett is currently working in home health and doing renovation work. But he said the time is now to think about his future.
“I want to get a serious job in welding after graduation,” he said.
Some students were attending their first TSTC industry event.
Jairo Garcia, of Troup, is pursuing an associate of applied science degree in the diesel equipment technology program and scheduled to graduate next year. He said the program’s instructors told students how to dress and what questions were appropriate to ask employers.
“This is great to have the students see what is out there,” Garcia said. “I have enjoyed speaking to the employers about the opportunities.”
TSTC plans to have another Industry Job Fair for students and alumni in spring 2023.