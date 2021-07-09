JEFFERSON — Those looking for a little paranormal fun this weekend can head on over to the historic bayou town of Jefferson for some ghost hunting.
The “Wraith Chasers,” Chris Smith and Mike Goncalves of Destination America Channel’s “Ghost Asylum” TV show have once again teamed up with historic Jefferson Hotel owners Pam and Jeromy Jones to offer a special VIP party and investigation with the Wraith Chasers at the hotel this weekend.
The Wraith Chasers were last in town this spring when they hosted a similar VIP party and investigation. They also previously hosted a benefit ghost hunt for veterans and first responders.
This weekend’s event is open to any and all who are brave enough to buy a ticket.
“The Wraith Chasers made their television debut as the stars of Destination America’s fan-favorite series ‘Ghost Asylum,’ in which they investigated America’s most frightening asylums, sanitariums, penitentiaries and haunted hot spots,” Jones said. “Then they moved on to do ‘Haunted Live,’ at which ghost lovers are invited to join a live interactive paranormal investigation alongside the Wraith Chasers.”
During their stay in Jefferson, the Wraith Chasers will host a private Friday night VIP Party with room check-in beginning at 3 p.m. and the dinner and meet and greet beginning at 8 p.m. At 9 p.m., the party will kick off with dancing and karaoke.
The fun will continue on Saturday with a special night time investigation with the Wraith Chasers. From noon to 4 p.m., guests will have time to visit with vendors and explore the hotel. At 8 p.m., a question and answer session will begin with the Wraith Chasers and 9 p.m. will see the start of the ghost hunt. Once the clock strikes midnight, a special after party with the special guests will be held to celebrate the investigation. This event is private and open only to those who purchase tickets. To purchase tickets for this weekend’s event, call the Jefferson Hotel at 901-468-3551.