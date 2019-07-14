DALLAS — Longview-based certified public accountant Keith Pfeffer has been elected 2019-20 president of Texas Society of CPAs (TXCPA) East Texas.
Pfeffer is the vice president and shareholder at Curtis Blakely and Co., PC, where he provides tax and consulting services with special emphasis on tax compliance and planning for independent and cooperative telephone companies, individuals, partnerships, corporations, estates and trusts.
East Texas-based CPA Amy Taylor, senior manager at Henry and Peters, P.C., was named president-elect of the chapter.
Joining Pfeffer and Taylor on the chapter’s leadership team are:
- Immediate past president, Veronda Willis, CPA, The University of Texas at Tyler;
- Vice president, Tom Seale, CPA, VeraBank; and
- Secretary/treasurer, Misty M. de Wet, CPA, Southside Bank.
The remaining 2019-20 TXCPA East Texas Board of Directors include:
- Trent Cook, CPA
- Heather Sanders, CPA
- Lou Ann Viergever, CPA
- Cindy Walker, CPA
- Alana Perdue, CPA
- Laura Williams, CPA
- Nicole Brantley, CPA
- Rose Blakely, CPA
- Hayley Kendrick, CPA
The chapter also recognized three of its members with special awards due to their continued and dedicated service:
- Outstanding Director — Tom Seale, CPA
Outstanding Committee Member — Rose Blakely, CPA
- Outstanding Member — Kathy Kapka, CPA
ABOUT TXCPA
The Texas Society of CPAs (TXCPA) is the premiere professional membership organization for CPAs in Texas. Founded in 1915, the society empowers members to lead and succeed by promoting professional excellence, advocating on behalf of CPAs, and supporting a sense of community and connection among its members. With 20 local chapters and 28,000 members, TXCPA has one of the largest memberships of any CPA society in the U.S.