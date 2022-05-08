Jacob Vise has been named the new Marshall area engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Atlanta District.
Vise will be responsible for maintenance and construction in Harrison, Marion and Panola counties.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to be the area engineer in Marshall,” he said. “I look forward to leading this office and working with local partners to provide the best roadways we can. This position is something I have wanted for a long time, and I am excited for this chapter in my career.”
Vise takes over for Wendy Starkes, who now serves as area engineer in Mount Pleasant.
Vise, a Hallsville resident, began his career with TxDOT in the Marshall Area Office, where he served as a summer employee for four summers starting in 2008. In 2014, he accepted a full-time position as an engineering assistant after graduating from Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. While in the engineering assistants program, Vise remained in the Marshall Area Office performing construction inspection and design, TxDOT said.
Since 2017, Vise has served as an assistant to the area engineer. He obtained his professional engineering license in June 2018 and was selected to serve as the assistant area engineer for the Marshall Area Office in November 2021.