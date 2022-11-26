ATLANTA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proud to announce the Atlanta District is the recipient of two safety awards, including the 2022 Texas Bluebonnet Safety Award and the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award.
Atlanta District Engineer Rebecca Wells was presented the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award by TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams at Transportation Short Course 2022 in College Station last month.
“Employee safety is top of our minds every single day we come to work,” said Wells. “Carrying out our extensive work load for an entire year with no injuries, no incidents and no lost time is a goal that we strive for every year. We all want to make it home safely at the end of the day.”
TxDOT’s Outstanding Safety Achievement Award recognizes the nine-county district for meeting all safety milestones in fiscal year 2022. The Atlanta District covers Bowie, Cass, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur counties.
TxDOT, along with the Associated General Contractors of Texas, award the Texas Bluebonnet Safety Award to organizations taking steps to proactively lower incident rates to zero. The program compares the organization’s safety record with other comparable entities.