The Texas Department of Transportation is asking the public to weigh in on the I-20 Corridor Study, their transportation priorities for the highway, their points of interest and issues or opportunities that should be addressed.
TxDOT said its Freight, Trade, and Connectivity Section of the Transportation Planning and Programming Division is conducting the I-20 Texas Corridor Study to “identify multimodal needs and prioritize improvements that facilitate the movement of people and goods from East to West Texas.”
The area of study includes Interstate 20 from Interstate 10 in Reeves County to the Texas and Louisiana border, which is about 635 miles. The study will help determine the future of Interstate 20, TxDOT said.
“This is the first time TxDOT has taken a comprehensive look at the whole I-20 corridor. I-20 is one of the primary east-west travel and trade routes in Texas,” Caroline Mays, director of Freight, Trade and Connectivity Section at TxDOT, said. “As part of the study process, TxDOT wants input from people who live and work near I-20. This survey is an opportunity for the public to give us their input about what should be addressed in the study recommendations.”
The survey will be open through Dec. 10. The public can get more information about the study and access the survey by going to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/statewide/i20-corridor-study.html and clicking the link on the project page.
According to TxDOT, the study’s key considerations are:
- Safety conditions
- Existing infrastructure conditions
- Congestion and capacity needs
- Alternative routes and corridor resiliency
- Multimodal passenger and freight options
- Truck parking locations
- Traffic operations and Intelligent Transportation Systems
- Frontage road connectivity and continuity
- Funding mechanisms and financing strategies
- Compatibility with adjacent uses and future growth trends