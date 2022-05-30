The bridge at Little Cypress Bayou Relief will be replaced and a median is slated near a railroad crossing, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
TxDOT said the bridge replacement, set to begin in August, would take about 20 months to complete.
“During construction, traffic will be limited to one lane across the bridge,” said TxDOT Area Engineer Jacob Vise. “Temporary signal lights will control traffic,” Vise added.
TxDOT approved the bridge plans in May. Highway 19 Construction LLC of Sulphur Springs was awarded the contract with a bid of $4,618,853.
TxDOT also plans to construct a median near the railroad crossing at U.S. 80 and Industrial Drive this summer.
“The project, which includes a short distance on both sides of the railroad crossing, will also include a new surface treatment and markings,” Vise said.
Rayford’s Truck & Tractor of Marshall was awarded the contract with a bid of $309,959. Work on the project is expected to get underway this August and should take about three months to complete. During construction, one lane of travel in each direction will be open for motorists.