TxDOT plans road upgrades in Harrison, Marion counties

A new sidewalk is coming to Cider Lane in Hallsville and other highway upgrades are slated for roads in Harrison and Marion counties, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
Plans were approved in April for all three projects.
Hallsville Sidewalk
Federal funding will go toward constructing a new sidewalk along Cider Lane in Hallsville.
The sidewalk will extend from U.S. 80 to Cal Young Road and include pedestrian ramps that are wheelchair accessible.
“This will help provide a safe path for pedestrian traffic in that area,” said Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.
THK Construction LLC of Longview was awarded the contract for the project with a bid of $457,811.
“TxDOT will oversee the construction of this project, which is being largely funded with federal money,” Starkes added. The Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program covers 80 percent of the cost. State and local entities will cover the remainder of the cost.
Work on the project is expected to begin in August and should take about five months to complete.
Upgraded Signals
Signals will be upgraded and some safety lighting added to intersections in both Harrison and Marion counties, TxDOT said.
They are part of a larger, regionwide project, including the entire U.S. 59 corridor in TxDOT’s Atlanta District, which includes this area.
“We will be making various upgrades to the signal lights at 28 intersections. Many of these will include adding reflective features for increased visibility,” said Atlanta District Director of Transportation Operations Rebecca Wells.
Intersections scheduled for improvements in Harrison and Marion counties are:
- Harrison County: U.S. 59 at Loop 390, U.S. 59 at Poplar Street, U.S. 59 at Texas 43 North, U.S. 59 at U.S. 80, U.S. 59 at Houston Street, U.S. 59 at FM 31, U.S. 59 at Elysian Fields Avenue, U.S. 59 at Johnson Street, U.S. 59 at Texas 43 South, U.S. 59 at Bell Street
- Marion County: U.S. 59 at County Road 2208, U.S. 59 at Texas 49
Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions, Inc. of Cedar Hill, TX was awarded the contract for these projects with a bid of $504,893.
Work on the projects should begin this August and take about five months to complete, Wells said.
Cable Median Barriers
TxDOT will also add more cable median barriers to area highways in Cass, Harrison, Panola and Upshur counties.
Sections of roadway scheduled to receive cable barriers include Interstate 20 in Harrison County from U.S. 80 to FM 134.
“Cable barriers consist of several strands of high-tension cable and are designed to catch vehicles in the median before they cross over into oncoming traffic. The more people we can keep from crossing over and having a head-on collision, the safer we’re making our roads,” said Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.
Gratiot Construction, LTD. of Richmond, MI was awarded the project with a low bid of $2,134,626.
Work on the project is expected to begin in August and should take about one year to complete, Starkes said.