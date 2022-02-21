The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to host a public meeting Tuesday to detail plans to reconstruct and widen a portion of Interstate 20 from FM 450 to Texas 43 in Harrison County.
“The purpose of the proposed project is to reconstruct and widen I-20 from 2 lanes to three lanes in each direction to increase the capacity,” TxDOT said in a public notice. “This will improve regional mobility and address pavement deficiencies on this major corridor.”
Proposed improvements include construction of one-way frontage roads, construction of new entrance and exit ramps from Galilee Road to FM 968 and upgrades to grade separated interchanges, TxDOT said.
The proposed project is anticipated to require approximately 57 acres of new right of way, TxDOT said.
A public meeting will take place in person from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Hallsville Junior High School cafeteria. An online meeting will also be held beginning at noon on Feb. 22 and will be available through at least March 9.
The virtual meeting can be found online by logging on to www.txdot.gov and searching “I-20 Hallsville to Marshall.”
Written comments regarding the proposed project are requested on or before March 9 and may be submitted by mail to the TxDOT Atlanta District Office, Attn: Adrian Walton, P.E., 701 E. Main St., Atlanta, TX 75551, or by email to Adrian.Walton@txdot.gov, TxDOT said.