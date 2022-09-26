Cable median barrier will soon be installed along U.S. in Marshall, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
The project is part of a larger plan to add barriers to sections of roadway in Harrison, Morris and Titus Counties according to plans approved in September by TxDOT.
“This safety project will place almost 10 more miles of cable barriers on our area roadways,” said Atlanta District Director of Transportation Operations Rebecca Wells. “Cable barriers consist of several strands of high-tension cable and are designed to catch vehicles in the median before they cross over into oncoming traffic,” she said.
Sections of roadway scheduled to receive cable median barriers are:
- U.S. 80 in Harrison County from State Loop 281 to Tom Brown Parkway, a distance of 5.5 miles
- Texas 11 in Morris County from 0.7 miles east of U.S. 259 to 3.4 miles east of U.S. 259, a distance of 2.7 miles
- U.S. 271 in Titus County from 1 mile south of Texas 49 to 1 mile west of Business 271, a distance of 1.7 miles
Massana Construction Inc. of Tyrone, Georgia was awarded the project with a low bid of $1,862,982.
Work on the project is expected to begin in early 2023. Once underway, the project should take about 10 months to complete, weather permitting, TxDOT said.