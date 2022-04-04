The Texas Department of Transportation says it plans to replace a bridge on County Road 2116 in Harrison County and another bridge on County Road 3306 in Marion County this summer.
Both structures will be widened to 26 feet. Plans for the bridge replacements were approved by TxDOT in March.
TxDOT said residents who use the bridges will need to find alternate routes around the construction because the roadways will be closed to through-traffic while work is being done.
In Harrison County, TxDOT plans to replace the County Road 2116 bridge over Haggerty Creek. Work is expected to begin in July and take about four months to finish.
“We will be replacing the bridge crossing Haggerty Creek with a concrete structure that will handle all legal loads of traffic,” said TxDOT Area Engineer Wendy Starkes. “The new structure will be wider, measuring 26 feet across.”
THK Construction, LLC of Longview was awarded the contract with a bid of $481,045.
In Marion County, TxDOT will replace a County Road 3306 bridge at Mill Creek. Work is expected to begin in July and take about four months to finish.
“The new structure at Mill Creek will measure 26 feet across,” Starkes said. The bridge will be replaced with a wider concrete structure that will handle all legal loads of traffic.”
TKH Construction, LLC of Longview was awarded the contract with a bid of $324,588.
Funding for both projects is coming from the Highway Bridge Program, a federal-aid program which includes off-system bridges meeting eligible criteria, TxDOT said.