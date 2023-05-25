The Texas Department of Transportation says it will resurface several highways in Harrison and Marion counties this summer.
It’s part of a larger project affecting about 160 miles of highways throughout the Northeast Texas region.
Contractor Missouri Petroleum Products Company of Bullard was awarded the contract to seal coat highways in all nine counties within the Atlanta District with a low bid of $10.8 million. The Atlanta District includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur counties.
“Seal coating a highway is a process that helps preserve the pavement structure,” said Rebecca Wells, district engineer in Atlanta.
The process involves placing a layer of hot asphalt over the old pavement and then covering it with crushed stone, TxDOT said.
The following highways in Harrison and Marion counties are set to be resurfaced starting this month. Once underway, the project is expected to be complete in about six weeks, weather permitting, TxDOT said.
Harrison County:
- FM 134 from the Marion County line to Texas 43, about 8 miles in length
- FM 134 from Texas 43 to FM 1999, about 5.7 miles in length
- FM 449 from FM 450 to State Loop 390, about 12 miles in length
- FM 2625 from FM 31 to FM 9, about 8.6 miles in length
Marion County:
- U.S. 59 from 0.1 miles south of Texas 49 to the Harrison County line, about 3.2 miles in length
- FM 134 from FM 2208 to the Harrison County line, about 3 miles in length