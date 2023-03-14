East Texas Congressman Nathaniel Moran has recently co-introduced three bills in Congress, his office announced.
Alongside Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Moran introduced the Public Water Supply Invasive Species Compliance Act and the Saving America’s Vulnerable and Endangered Species (SAVES) Act.
The Public Water Supply Invasive Species Compliance Act “exempts certain interstate water transfers from prohibitions on the illegal trade of wildlife, fish or plant,” Moran’s office said, and would facilitate water transfers between Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas where invasive species exist on both sides of the water transfer. The bill has been previously introduced in 2019 and 2021 by Cruz and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.
The SAVES Act “removes regulatory burdens for ranchers and conservators engaged in captive breeding of exotic wildlife while promoting animal conservation in the United States,” Moran’s office said, adding that is is a bill also previously introduced in 2019 and 2021 by Cruz and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert. The bill would amend the Endangered Species Act of 1973 to include a prohibition on the listing of a nonnative species as threatened species or endangered species.
“Wildlife owners and breeders have practiced responsible breeding, caretaking, and have exhibited significant conservation efforts for years,” Moran said in a statement. “This bill will remove regulatory barriers and allow these owners and breeders the freedom to protect endangered species, both foreign and domestic, safely and humanely. Rather than continue to burden these individuals with unnecessary regulations, this legislation will allow these individuals to continue their conservation efforts and service to their community without fear of repercussion.”
A third bill is co-introduced by Moran with U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) titled the More Energy More Jobs Act of 2023. Moran’s office said it would “ lead the United States toward unlocking our offshore energy resources while creating rewarding jobs for Americans.”
“The Biden Administration has dragged its feet on approving the five-year offshore leasing plan, which is required under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA),” Moran said in a statement. “This uncertainty has threatened the security of good-paying jobs and U.S. energy production at a time when it’s needed most. America is abundant in energy resources, and we should unleash our U.S. energy production, rather than rely on foreign adversaries for oil and gas.
“The More Energy More Jobs Act of 2023 allows states to have skin in the game and tap into their resources responsibly. While we work towards achieving energy independence, I am proud to introduce this bipartisan energy legislation that ensures American families have access to reliable and affordable energy.”
The bill would empower U.S. governors to nominate Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) areas adjacent to their state for the inclusion in the Department of Interior’s (DOI) five-year leasing plan. This bill would also require at least two area-wide lease sales in the Western and Central Gulf of Mexico to be included in DOI’s leasing plan, Moran’s office said.
The bill would also require the federal government to complete environmental reviews and permitting applications in a timely manner to avoid delays in critical leases, Moran’s office said.