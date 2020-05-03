LONGVIEW — United Country – H5 Auction & Realty has been recognized by United Country Real Estate for their excellence in the production of marketing materials for their client’s properties. Awarded by United Country Real Estate and presented in sponsorship with Shearer Printing & Office Solutions, United Country – H5 Auction & Realty won 1st Place in the Commercial Property Auction category and Runner-Up in the Residential Property Auction category in the 2018 United Country Auction Marketing Competition.
United Country – H5 Auction & Realty is a Texas-based company with over eight years of experience as a licensed auctioneering and real estate firm. United Country – H5 Auction & Realty has conducted successful sales throughout Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma. They offer a fine selection of homes, farms, ranches, recreational land and businesses for sale.
“We are excited and honored to have our work recognized. It is a testament to the hard work our team consistently puts into creating high quality marketing materials for our sellers.” Johnny Horton, broker/auctioneer of United Country – H5 Auction & Realty.
Through the annual contest, United Country’s most successful auction marketing companies competed for coveted awards that highlighted the most innovative and effective auction marketing campaigns. This year’s competition received more than 160 entries each judged by a third-party panel of marketing and advertising professionals. Criteria included creativity, effectiveness, message clarity and visual appeal. Winners of the contest were formally awarded and recognized during the 2019 United Country Training & Awards Convention, March 12 in Arlington.
To learn more about United Country – H5 Auction & Realty and find information about their upcoming auctions, visit www.H5AuctionAndRealty.com or call 903-686-0636.