HARLETON — Need a redo on Valentine’s Day?
Well, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery is offering that second chance to offer a perfected Valentine’s Day event for your special someone with its Valentine’s Day 2.0 event set for this weekend at the Harleton vineyard.
Originally set for this past weekend but snowed out by the first of two winter storms to hit the area beginning on Sunday, the winery is offering its six course Valentine’s Day dinner and wine tasting event again this weekend.
Those who had Sunday reservations they weren’t able to use due to the weather-related closure of the vineyard, can push their reservations to this weekend and those who never made a reservation for the event have a second chance now to join in.
Reservations can be made online at www.enochsstomp.com.
Guests can choose to pair the six-course dinner experience with Enoch’s Sweetheart Wine Blending Session.
The wine blending session will bring guests inside Enoch’s Barrel Room where they can create their own wine label and blend their own wine to take home.
Guests can sit and enjoy a wine spritzer welcome while viewing the scenery of the rolling hills on the grape vineyard and keep warm with the newly installed fire pits and heat lamps. Next, guests can venture inside to Enoch’s cozy cabin where they will sit down to a six course dinner including appetizers, soups, salads, entrees and desserts. Each course is paired with Enoch’s wine.
Tickets are $137.50 per person for the dinner and blending session.
Reservations can be made online at the vineyard’s website as spots are limited. Interested parties can also view the full menu online prior to making reservations.
For more information or questions, call 903-240-1587.