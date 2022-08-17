VeraBank was honored to be named as one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas, its sixth consecutive year to be recognized. This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best 100 places of employment in Texas, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses.
“At VeraBank, our team is exceptional. We like each other. We respect each other. And we have a culture of achievement, which leads to the recognition we’re honored to receive,” said Brad Tidwell, VeraBank President and Chief Executive Officer.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies, and the final rankings. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Texas and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.
“This process provides the bank feedback from our team and allows us to understand and continuously improve as a company and as individuals,” said Danette Heffner, VeraBank Executive Vice President and Human Resources Director. “Attracting and retaining outstanding talent is a top priority for us.”
The list of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas and how they rank will be revealed for the first time at the Texas Association of Business (TAB) Best Companies to Work for in Texas Awards Dinner and Celebration on Oct. 6 at the JW Marriott in Austin.