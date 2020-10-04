VeraBank is happy to announce the addition of three new team members in the Tyler market, who will help lead the business and commercial banking charge to develop and grow new relationships.
Andrew Adams joins VeraBank as SVP and Tyler Market President. He comes with 21 years of previous banking experience and will focus primarily on business development and commercial lending. He will bring his deep commitment to customer service, satisfaction and trust to the existing Tyler team — which has been serving the area with retail, business and wealth management service for over 13 years.
Nathan Holt has also joined the team as VP and Commercial Lender. As a Tyler native with over a decade of experience, he will bring energy and a fine-tuned approach to helping businesses in the area grow and succeed.
In addition, AVP and Commercial Lender Adam Attaway will join the team. As a long-time business banker, his relationship-focused approach will be an asset to both the VeraBank organization and to area businesses.
“I’m really passionate about helping others. To me, as a Commercial Lender you feel connected to each business client. In return, it’s rewarding to see our customers and their businesses succeed due in part to the help that you’ve provided along the way — and I look forward to doing that as part of the VeraBank team,” said Attaway.
“I’m excited for the opportunity at VeraBank. I’ve worked with this team for a very long time, and one thing I can guarantee is that we all share a dedication to our customers. We put their interests first — every time — which results in a genuine, positive solution. We’re available to them when they need us, and we treat customers as we would expect to be treated, and they value that,” said Tyler Market President Andrew Adams.
The Tyler market also offers a variety of treasury/cash management and deposit solutions, headed by Katie Smith, as well as full-service wealth management led by Toby Fails.
“We’re thrilled to have added this outstanding team of bankers in our Tyler market — we know they’ll be successful in helping us grow and doing right by the customer. They will partner with Stuart Meisenheimer who continues to serve our many customers. Part of this expanded effort will be led by long-time VeraBank employee, Jon Moore, who was recently promoted to Chief Credit Approval Officer, and Alex Hammond in his position as Manager of Strategic Credit Opportunities — both of these roles have company wide responsibilities. They will work hand in hand with the Tyler team and bring a wealth of knowledge to the market and organization,” said President and CEO Brad Tidwell.