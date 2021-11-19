HALLSVILLE — Thursday night in Hallsville was for the ladies, and the fun is set to continue today at Walkers Mill Vineyard and Winery's annual "LaFemme 2021" event.
The event kicked off Thursday at the picturesque vineyard, with more than 35 local vendors featured on site. The event allows ladies a night of fun, food, pampering and shopping to get a jump start on their holiday shopping lists. The event also serves to promote local female business owners who run small businesses supporting their communities.
Tickets are still on sale for this year’s event, which features food trucks on site, as well as local vendors selling crafts, clothing, accessories, toiletries, gifts and more — and of course guests can enjoy Walkers Mill Vineyard’s own wine selections and other drinks while browsing.
Tickets are $15 and include a $1 donation to a breast cancer charity, three 1 ounce wine tasting tickets, discount coupons to vendors on site and a raffle drawing entry. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at walkersmill.simpletix.com/e/73389
Guests on Thursday were treated to unique local vendors promoting items including custom glitter thermos cups, holiday clothing and decor, food, desserts, jewelry, spa services and even freeze dried candies and desserts for those who have sensitive teeth.
The two-day event will run from 2 to 10 p.m. today before wrapping up. Walkers Mill Vineyard and Winery is located at 13983 FM 449 in Hallsville.
“This is my favorite time of the year, LaFemme 2021 Ladies’ Night Out,” Walkers Mill Vineyard and Winery owner Adriana Strahan said in a video. “I want to tell you that now tickets are available for sell on our website. Check with your girlfriends, you have enough time to find a babysitter or maybe your husband can stay with the kids. Come and sip, shop, have a good time, have a blast. We’re going to have food trucks, beverages and lots of local vendors selling their products. I look forward to seeing you here at Walkers Mill.”