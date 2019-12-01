Despite a brief but drenching rain storm on Saturday, downtown Marshall businesses still welcomed a flood of shoppers, thanks to the Wonderland of Lights’ fifth annual Wassail Walk and Small Business Saturday event.
Nine downtown Marshall businesses cooked up their own special recipe of the special Christmas drink for guests to taste and then vote on their favorites.
Marshall Main Street Manager Rachel Skowronek said the winners will not be announced until Monday.
At Central Perks, Deb Sorich and step-daughter Anna Sorich served up Deb’s own special recipe of the hot brew, which took home first place honors during last year’s Wassail Walk.
“This one has alcohol in it,” she said on Saturday. “It’s a convoluted blend of spices, apple brandy, cinnamon schnapps, grand mariner and I finish it with butter because everything is better with butter.”
Blissmoor Valley Ranch Company Store Manager Nancy Smith said lots of folks had come in to try out the wassail but the store had actually been busy all week.
“We opened at 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and then we had Black Friday and Small Business Saturday today with the Wassail Walk so it’s been a busy week for us,” she said.
The General Store, Joe Pine Coffee Co., The Weisman, Pazzo Vino, Square Nutrition, Deborah’s Boutique and Micah’s Jewelry also participated in the Wassail Walk on Saturday.
Today, the Wonderland of Lights will see the East Texas Baptist University Tigers hockey team perform at 5 p.m. on the ice rink near the downtown historic Harrison County Courthouse for Tigers on Ice. The rink will be open afterward for skating for the general public. Ice skating starts on the the hour, lasts for 45 minutes, and is $10 per person which includes skate rental.