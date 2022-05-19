JEFFERSON — Murder, mystery and history lovers are invited to sharpen their detective skills to participate in a full weekend of an interactive game at the historic bayou city of Jefferson.
The Gumshoe Society of San Antonio has partnered with historic Jefferson Hotel owners Jeromy and Pam Jones to host the "Murder at the Jefferson Hotel," interactive murder/mystery event.
The Jones said just a couple of rooms are still available for the full weekend event that will offer guests a chance to explore and learn the history of not only the Jefferson Hotel but also the rich history of Jefferson as well.
"This is a one-of-a-kind, immersive event in the town that was once to be bigger than New Orleans," the Gumshoe Society said in an online statement. "The coolest hotel in the coolest town, full of antiques, incredible and bizarre history, that lies just across the street from the bayou with the largest cypress tree population in the U.S."
Guests are invited to join other hotel guests as they search for clues to solve the mysterious "murder" while also enjoying all the city of Jefferson has to offer.
"The people are friendly. The restaurants are great. The bourbon is flowing off the riverboats," the Gumshoe Society stated online. "This is not a weekend to miss."
Participants are encouraged to enjoy a full weekend schedule that will begin Friday night with a night cap, light desserts and d'oeuvres. The next day's fun will kick off with a parlor meeting, followed by an evening stroll and night cap.
Guests for the "Murder at the Jefferson Hotel," event must book a two night stay minimum. Tickets to the event are $150 and do not include the cost of the rooms. Public tickets will be available after the hotel is fully booked.
Event goers are encouraged to participate at their own comfort level during the fully immersive and interactive event. Guests are invited to participate by dressing the part of an 1800s Jefferson town member or take on the characteristics of a particular character in the mystery.
"We pressure no guests to fully participate," the Gumshoe Society stated onli-e. "You can simply observe and enjoy, if you wish. You can also come as is and enjoy and participate in the investigation. If you wish to fully immerse, the period you will be entering is the late 1800s. Period dress and even characters are welcome. There is a walking portion of the event, however it covers less than a mile total, and is an hour to complete."
To make hotel reservations, contact the Jefferson Hotel, located at 124 W. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson, by calling 901-468-3551 or by visiting the website at www.historicjefferson.com.
For questions about the event, text 210-815-8144.