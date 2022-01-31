When Miguel Lopez, owner of Miguel’s Authentic Mexican Food, showed up to work on the morning of Jan. 3, he was greeted with an unexpected sight: the sidewalk in front of his building was gone.
Though Lopez said that he was contacted by the city and told construction would take place in front of his restaurant, located at 105 E Houston St., the reality of the situation that the city project would put his restaurant in was shocking.
“The construction is messing everything up,” Lopez said, “It’s like when COVID began all over again — actually our numbers are probably worse than COVID.”
The front of restaurant faces the 100 block of East Houston Street, the area downtown that was chosen as the next portion of the city of Marshall’s ongoing downtown redevelopment project by city councilmembers in September 2021.
Construction began on Jan. 3, and will continue for four months if no delays occur, according to city officials, with an estimated completion date in late April or May 2022.
The Houston Street project is the second portion of the city’s downtown redevelopment project, which officially began with construction on South Washington Street in Dec. 2020.
The second portion of the project was approved at the bid cost of $470,998 with Sloan Construction, almost $9,000 under the original estimated cost, according to Public Works Director Eric Powell.
“I don’t expect that number to change, but there can always be unanticipated issues when you are doing streetscape projects,” Powell said.
Powell said that as of this week the contractor has installed the concrete trench drain, as well as poured the concrete sidewalk all along the front of the buildings from Telegraph Park to R&R Bakery.
“The contractor will continue to set forms for the paver strips, curb ramps and remaining sidewalks over the next few weeks. City crews will begin the process of installing a new 8-inch water line just to the south of the new sidewalk starting Friday, and we anticipate this will take a week or so depending on whether there are any unknown issues as they excavate,” Powell said.
So far, Powell said that the project is running smoothly without any major setbacks.
Before the start of construction, Powell said the city hosted a number of meetings with business and building owners, moderated by himself and Fabio Angell, the Community and Economic Development Director, where they listened to concerns and comments from all parties and offered solutions and answers.
“All business owners have been kept informed through the City’s Main Street office and Garnett Johnson, assistant director of Community Development,” Powell said. “Some of the ways the city is assisting the business owners is by providing temporary walking mats that lay on the concrete and span any gaps so that business owners, clientele and [the] general public can make their way to the store fronts.
“Those businesses that had rear entrances were able to use them during initial demolition. We are also assisting with signage when requested by the businesses that helps them identify hours of operation and access points.”
During the first portion of construction, both Lopez’s restaurant and his neighbor, R&R Bakery, no longer have access to their front doors.
The bakery was closed down from Monday through Friday this week due to the ongoing construction and the business not having an accessible back entrance
Bakery owners William and Shauna Putnam said that “the City of Marshall has been in constant communication since the beginning of the construction.”
“We saw the plans before they started,” they said. “We knew and understood the scope of the project, and Sloan Construction has updated us daily since they started the construction.”
They explained that before the project began, the business was aware that they would have to be shut down for five to seven days while Sloan Construction poured concrete outside of the building.
“Our sidewalks were cracked and in desperate need of repair, so we’re happy to be getting new sidewalks. Other than that, the construction hasn’t affected our regular business,” the owners said.
Lopez said that his business created signs guiding customers to the entrance along the back of the restaurant, but that has done little to make customers aware that the restaurant is still operational.
“We are still open,” Lopez said, “A lot of our customers are elderly, so when they find out that there are about 10 steps up to get to the dining room from the back, they can’t enter into the building.”
Lopez said that the restaurant is currently has around 25 percent of their regular monthly customers.
He added that for customers who can no longer access the building, the option of curbside pick-up is still available.
“I just want people to know that we are still open, we are still operating throughout the construction and they can come in and enjoy our food during our regular business hours,” Lopez said.