The Whataburger at 2010 Victory Dr. in Marshall hosted a grand reopening event Feb. 4 following full store renovations in 2019.
Over 70 people attended the event, including the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, members of the Harrison County United Way and more.
The new Whataburger store location, number 48, reopened in late 2019 after it was knocked down and fully rebuilt earlier that year.
The old store location was built in the 1960s, only about 10 years after the Whataburger chain was started.
While the old store was small, the newly renovated location is just under 4,000 square feet.
The lumber for the project was provided by McNatts Hardware & Lumber, whose location stands right across the street from the store.
Director of Operations Tony Jordan said that the store is one of the top selling Whataburger locations.
“This is truly your restaurant,” Jordan said. “We are excited that Marshall still supports us after so much time.”
During the ceremony Vice President of Operations Doug Edwards presented a plaque to the store’s general manager Renee Nolan for her years of dedicated service.
The store also presented a $1,500 donation to the Harrison County United Way, which is a tradition for the chain whenever they open a new location.
“We like to choose a community partner and donate to support them,” he said. “The usual donation is $1,000 but we upped the donation a little bit.”
Members of the Marshall High School choir also performed at the grand reopening ceremony, singing the national anthem while a new American flag was raised at the location.
After the grand reopening ceremony community members were welcomed back inside the location where grab bags were distributed to those in attendance.
The store is now open to the public, and the location is open 24-hours a day.