Whataburger was recently recognized as number three on Newsweek’s 2020 list of America’s Best Customer Service brands in the Fast Food category.
Two restaurants in the Marshall area were part of this recognition, the Whataburgers at 2406 E End Blvd S and at 2010 Victory Dr.
“We’d like to thank our customers, who inspire us to be our best in all the cool ways they express themselves, and we are truly honored by this recognition,” said Will Webber with the company.
Newsweek partnered with analytics firm Statista to survey more than 20,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services or gathered information about products or services in the past three years.
The results provided information about brick and mortar stores, online retailers and service providers from 160 categories, spanning a broad spectrum of customer experiences.
“The customer service experience doesn’t just begin and end at the counter.
“Whataburger is where memories are made,” Webber said. “From celebrating the home team’s victory on a Friday night, to a late-night college study break and even hosting weddings, our customer service team serves more than just burgers – it’s an experience to be remembered.”