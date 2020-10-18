Being a single mother and a business owner used to seem like an impossible dream for women, but Jamie Daniel, owner of My Happy Place in Marshall, has accomplished just that.
“It’s empowering and exciting to know I am able to run my little business independently and that it’s beneficial to not only myself but so many others,” Daniel said.
My Happy Place has offered massage therapy to the residents of Marshall since 2017, and Daniel has been working the field since 2008.
She said that opening her own business has offered her the ability to have total control over her work, which allows more flexibility for family time and other activities.
“It has taught me to take more chances,” Daniel said, “It’s those who make the effort who are rewarded in business.”
Daniel said that My Happy Place is always accepting her clients for therapeutic massages, spa facials and infrared sauna.
Massage therapy has a number of benefits, according to Daniel, who said that she sees clients for a wide range of reasons, including for athletes, chronic pain, anxiety, fatigue, high blood pressure or just the daily struggles of everyday life.
“It’s very rewarding and full of many blessings,” she said.
Daniel offers a discount to teachers and local school staff members as a way to give back to those who work so hard to educate local children, offering hour massages at $45, which are usually priced at $60.
She also offers chair events and mobile table events for businesses, along with home visits, with the goal of making the client as comfortable as possible.
While running your own business can be greatly rewarding, Daniel said that it can also be a challenge.
“Running a business is a study and effort in self-discipline. Things that have to be done must also ‘stay’ done. That very often means having a system and habit for doing things,” Daniel said. “There is a need for continually learning and constantly staying knowledgeable of new techniques and being open to change.”
She said that she loves to serve the people of Marshall, and is happy to offer her services to those locally who are in need of it.
“The heart of Marshall is its people, rich history, and drive. These are the reasons Therapeutic touch is such a needed reward,” she said.
After three years of service locally, Daniel said that she has a long list of loyal customers who see her every month.
“After the first massage about 90 percent of the time they become a regular customer,” Daniel said, emphasizing that a lot of people don’t realize the true benefits of massage therapy until they have tried it for themselves.
“I would say to anyone who maybe hasn’t tried a massage before, that after you’re able to get over the initial discomfort of trying something new, it will be something you want to continue to do,” Daniel said. “Anyone who tries it out once will be sold.”
My Happy Place is located at 4206 Victory Dr. in Marshall, and is open Monday through Saturday by appointment. Anyone interested in making an appointment with Daniel can reach her through (903) 930-0952.
Services and prices include: Therapeutic Massage — $1 a minute, Express spa facial — $45, Signature spa facial — $60 and Infrared Sauna — $30 per session.