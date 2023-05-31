Marshall’s Woodlawn Manufacturing celebrated 50 years of business in Harrison County with a lunch and gifts for employees this past week.
CEO Carla Ponder said “the company was proud to be celebrating 50 years of supporting our warfighters and thanked the employees for their hard work and quality workmanship.”
Woodlawn has been supplying Hydra 70 warheads for over 20 years and supplies countermeasure flares and various metal components in the defense industry.
She explained the company’s history, including how the company was started by Marshall’s Harvey Clanton, who in 1973 formed Woodlawn Manufacturing. Clanton sold the business in 1989. Paul White later joined the purchasing group who acquired Woodlawn and later became the CEO and owner. In October 2022, National Defense Corporation, owned by National Presto Industries, Inc. acquired Woodlawn Manufacturing.
“Good things are happening for the company, we recently purchased new equipment and soon we will be breaking ground on a 20,000 square foot building expansion to support the continued growth the company has experienced. It’s exciting news and its good for us as a company, and it’s good for our employees,”” Ponder said.
The expansion will add storage space that would allow more space in manufacturing buildings to open up, according to Vice President of Operations Michael Townzen.
Townzen thanked the employees for the work that they do, stating it was because of the quality of their work is what makes the company so successful.
Shanon Watson, Plant Manager also thanked employees for their hard work and expressed his appreciation of everything they do.
Woodlawn’s employees were treated to a catered lunch by Jucy’s Hamburgers last Thursday.
The company had recently had a t-shirt design competition, and the winner was announced during lunch. Shaun Troublefield was presented $500 for his design.
Employees were given a company safety bag to remind them that safety is a priority one at Woodlawn. The bag also contained a $50 bill representing the 50 years in business and a commemorative t-shirt.
“I am excited to watch the company grow and look forward to taking the company to the next level” Ponder said.