Due to concerns and event cancellations related to the coronavirus, the Messenger is compiling a list of local events (and events impacting Harrison County and the surrounding area) that have been rescheduled or canceled.
The list also includes modified schedules for entities and businesses.
Submit event changes to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com.
This list will be modified and added to as events change throughout this pandemic.
Canceled events
All schools closed until next school year.
Cass County Genealogical Society (All April activities CANCELED)
City of Marshall Water Billing Department in person payment (CLOSED until April 30)
City of Marshall Municipal Court (CANCELED through April 30)
City of Marshall Public Library (CLOSED through April 30)
City of Marshall Playground Equipment (CLOSED through April 30)
Cypress Valley Bible Church services (CANCELED)
Evangelical Presbyterian Church services — online services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday
First United Methodist Church services — online worship at 10 a.m. each Sunday
Friends of Marshall Animals ‘Roaring for the Rescues, Casino Night’ (Rescheduled for Nov. 21)
Healthfest 2020 (POSTPONED until fall)
History, Haunts and Legends (POSTPONED until fall)
Immanuel Baptist Church services — services available online
Just Breathe For Nancy’s Sake fundraiser (POSTPONED, TBD)
Marshall ISD Meal pick up — Meal service time will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at David Crockett Elementary, Price T. Young Elementary, and Marshall High School.
City of Marshall April Free Disposal Day and Saturday hours suspended. Next free disposal day is June 13, 2020.
Marshall Visual Arts Center (CLOSED through April 30)
Oaklawn Golf Course (CLOSED until April 30)
Hwy. 80 Sale (CANCELED)
Wiley College, ETBU and TSTC (Campuses CLOSED for the semester, online only)
STORES
Dollar General (open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for Seniors over age 60 ONLY; all stores closing one hour early)
Superone, Brookshires, Spring (Shortened hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 5 percent discount for all senior citizens) — Instacart available
Walmart Supercenter Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
Buffalo Supply and Equipment Inc. offering PPE packs including N95 masks, nitrile gloves and sanitizer. Call 903-923-0491.