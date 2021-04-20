Gary Borders
Early voting began Monday for May 1 elections in county, city and school district elections.
Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs encourages all eligible voters to take advantage of the early voting period, which runs through Tuesday, April 27. Texas voters can contact their respective county elections office to view a sample ballot, locate their appropriate polling place, and plan their trip to the polls. Additional information is available at VoteTexas.gov.
New PUC commissioner is confirmed
Will McAdams, nominated by Gov. Greg Abbott to a slot on the Public Utilities Commission, was unanimously confirmed by the Texas Senate last week.
McAdams formerly served as president of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Texas and worked for legislators for more than a decade in various senior staff positions.
Abbott has also nominated Peter Lake to be the new chair of the PUC, which regulates the state’s power grid operations. Lake now serves as chair of the Texas Water Development Board.
All three previous PUC members resigned after February’s winter storm led to massive power outages across the state.
House passes bill to allow handgun carry without a license
The Texas House voted 87-58 last week to allow handguns to be carried without a permit. Under current law, a permit is required to carry handguns either concealed or openly. If the bill becomes law, any Texas resident not already prohibited by state or federal law from owning a gun could legally carry a handgun.
According to the Texas Tribune, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Texas Senate, previously expressed qualms about easing handgun laws. Numerous law enforcement officials and concealed handgun license instructors opposed the measure, citing concerns over safety. A number of El Paso-area lawmakers opposed the measure, recalling the mass shooting that left 23 dead at a Walmart there in August 2019.
State halts distribution of J&J vaccines
Use of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines has been temporarily halted in Texas following a recommendation last week from the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.
The Texas Department of State Health Services issued the notice following extremely isolated reports of blood clots in a half-dozen recipients of the J&J vaccine — all in women between the ages of 18 and 48, according to the CDC.
As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States. There is no word of when the vaccine might be used again.
— Gary Borders is a veteran award-winning Texas journalist. He published a number of community newspapers in Texas during a 30-year span, including in Longview, Fort Stockton, Nacogdoches and Cedar Park. Email: gborders@texaspress.com.