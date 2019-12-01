Staff Reports
Celtic Angels Christmas, the award-winning show from Ireland, is on a national-tour and will be stopping in Marshall to treat families to holiday music.
On Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m., join audience members at Memorial City Hall as the beautiful sounds of Christmas fill the auditorium.
Celtic Angels Christmas captivates audiences of all ages with the magic of Christmas in an awe inspiring show which encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal and Irish favorites along with spectacular world class champion Irish dancing.
Produced in Ireland, ‘Celtic Angels Christmas’ will entertain audiences with the magic of Christmas in an inspiring show which encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal favorites alongside Irish, contemporary and original Christmas themes…all with a Celtic twist. This, together with dance routines performed by the shows world champion dancers, will create and unforgettable evening’s entertainment for those who get the chance to see this captivating holiday program.
Songs include: Joy To the World, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, I Believe In Father Christmas, Little Drummer Boy, Go Tell It on The Mountain, It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas, Silver Bells, It Came Upon a Midnight Clear, Mary Did You Know, When A Child Is Born, O Holy Night, Edelweiss, I Heard The Bells on Christmas Day, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Silent Night, Ireland I am Coming Home, Caledonia, Christmas In Killarney, Lannigans Ball, Parting Glass, The Wexford Carol and Once Upon A Time in Ireland.
Tickets for this show are available at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling the MCH box office at 903-934-7992. Celtic Angels Christmas is proudly sponsored by Verabank and in association with KMHT, QX-FM, KYKX and the Marshall News Messenger.