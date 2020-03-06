TOKYO — Tokyo organizers are downsizing the arrival ceremony for the Olympic torch because of the spreading coronavirus.
Organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori said Friday that 140 children will not be sent to Greece to give the flame a send off on March 19, a day before it is due to arrive in Japan.
“It’s a gut-wrenching decision not to be able to let them perform,” Mori said, speaking in Japanese.
The Olympic torch will be lighted on March 12 in a ceremony in Greece and then flown to Japan. It is to land in Miyagi at a Japan Air Self-Defense base in the northern part of the country.
Mori said the the changes forced by the spreading virus “make me feel even more strongly about not losing the fight.”
“Of course we are worried,” he added. “But the government is doing its utmost to battle the situation, and scientists are fighting against the challenges. I believe in the power of human beings and the efforts from around the world. But that doesn’t mean will just wait and hope.”
Mori referred obliquely to changes being made. The IOC says the 2020 Games will go on as planned, but others have speculated about postponing, canceling, moving events or changing cities, or even holding an Olympics without fans.
“The Tokyo Olympics should be held even if parts of it have to be modified,” Mori said. “But it does not mean we will scale it down.”
The four-month torch relay around Japan begins on March 26 from Fukushima prefecture, located about 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo. It is to end on July 24 at the new $1.43 billion national stadium in Tokyo.
Mori did not discuss any other changes to the relay. He was asked about the opening on July 24 and ruled out any postponement.
The International Olympic Committee and local organizers have repeated over and over that the Olympics will open as scheduled. The Paralympics are set to begin on Aug. 25.
Virologists, however, say it’s impossible to tell if the spreading virus will allow that to happen.
Twelve deaths in Japan have been attributed to the virus.
China is reporting more than 3,000 deaths from the virus, and still has more than 80% of the world cases, though outbreaks are surging in Italy, Iran and South Korea.
In other developments, the alpine skiing World Cup Finals and major Italian cycling races were among the latest sporting events to be canceled on Friday because of the escalating virus outbreak.
Also, an unnamed Scotland women’s rugby player tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and the Women’s Six Nations match between Scotland and France today in Glasgow was postponed. The player was admitted to a health care facility and was otherwise well, the Scottish Rugby Union said in a statement.
The Italian government issued a decree on Wednesday that all sporting events in the country must take place without spectators until April 3. That includes Serie A soccer.
Italy Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora wrote to the country’s soccer federation requesting all games this weekend be broadcast on free TV “considering the serious inconvenience affecting the population in this difficult time.”
Late Friday, the French soccer league announced the postponement of today’s home game between Strasbourg and league leader Paris Saint-Germain following a decree from the Alsace city’s prefecture.
Italy is the epicenter of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak. More than 150 people have died and more than 3,000 have been infected, mainly in the northern part of the country.
Spain-based cycling team Movistar led by Alejandro Valverde on Friday became the seventh team to suspend racing this month, including withdrawing from the Paris-Nice starting on Sunday.
Also, Danish soccer club Copenhagen said all of its games in March would be played without fans. The decision followed Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen saying events with crowds of more than 1,000 should be canceled or postponed because of the virus.
Copenhagen said its Danish league games and the Europa League match against Istanbul Basaksehir on March 19 would be affected. Copenhagen said it had no information about its return game in Istanbul.
Two other Danish soccer teams, FC Midtjylland and Aarhus, have halted all physical interviews with players, coaches and other employees. Instead, any interviews will be done by telephone. Interview opportunities with the media following matches will still be possible but will be reduced to a few minutes and with a safety distance of two meters (yards) between the player and the interviewer.
News conferences and media opportunities following soccer matches in Italy have also been scrapped, though TV broadcasters should still be allowed to carry out interviews under certain conditions.
The French soccer league also has measures in place to help contain the virus, such as no handshakes and other modified protocol.
The coronavirus reached 577 cases in France by Friday, with nine deaths, the country’s health ministry said.
British sports are stepping up preparations for events to take place without spectators as the coronavirus spreads, with the Premier League keen to find a way to complete the season as the country grapples to contain the outbreak.
The government has been in regular contact with sports officials over the last week as COVID-19 concerns have escalated and talks are planned with governing bodies and broadcasters on Monday to form contingencies for playing games in empty stadiums, a person familiar with the plans said on Friday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the talks.
Sky Sports, which airs the most Premier League games on British television, reported that broadcasters had been “summoned” for talks with the government.
The aim is to find a way for sport to continue while protecting the public.
In what was believed to be the first U.S. sports event held without fans because of the new coronavirus, Yeshiva University beat Worcester Polytechnic Institute in a Division III men’s basketball NCAA Tournament game Friday in an empty gym at Johns Hopkins University.
Players on each bench cheered and chanted “De-fense!” to make up for the lack of fans. The squeaking sound of sneakers and bouncing of the ball reverberated off the walls of the 1,100-seat Goldfarb Gymnasium that was otherwise so quiet that the in-game chatter could be heard several rows back.
The Asian weightlifting championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, scheduled for April 16-25, were also called off. The championships were also doubling as an Olympic qualifier. They were originally scheduled to be staged in Kazakhstan but were moved because of the virus.