All throughout the Marshall church scene the Christmas season means a time to celebrate. For many church choirs that includes special musical services with much preparation and a chance to honor Jesus’ birth.
At Friendship Baptist Church, a small but mighty group of 15 has been rehearsing “A Christmas to Remember” since October.
According to Music Minister Joseph Ellenburg, the musical is a collaborative effort between himself and the church’s pastor Matt Paul. It is a combination of mostly traditional hymns and a bit of nostalgia thrown in with the Andy Williams version of “Happy Holidays.”
“It is designed to be a laid-back and enjoyable evening to entertain as well as inspire Christians and non-Christians,” Ellenburg said.
Though there are 15 singers, there are also those who have speaking parts, members of the youth group that are actors and even the youth who are working behind the scenes running sound and lights on the production end.
This year’s Christmas musical is especially meaningful to the church since their own pastor wrote the entire play. The idea behind the musical is that some of the youth are helping in a Vacation Bible School at a church and stumble upon the old audio/visual room and find some old VHS tapes of past Christmas musicals from the 1980s. “Christmas is special to us mainly because we celebrate the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ. Without his coming to Earth, there would be no hope of eternal life for all of us. The other reasons Christmas is important is because it allows families a chance to come together and spend time with one another. We all have such busy lives now and we need not take for granted spending time with those people that we love the most,” Ellenburg said.
The church will be performing the musical at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1140 FM 1186.
Another church that has been busy preparing for the Christmas musical season is the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located at 4700 Victory Drive.
The adult choir, called Voices of Worship, started preparing ‘Come and Adore Him’ in October, along with the children’s choirs, called Joyful Sounds and More. “I selected the music from our music library. We had presented this musical six years ago and thought it was worthy of presenting again. I try to always choose one that gives, very clearly, the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Choir Director Sarah Joe Strong said.
Combined between the two choirs there are approximately 40 members singing for the two part service. The first portion involves children singing and then the reading of the Christmas story. After a 15 minute break where Christmas snacks are served, ‘Come and Adore Him’ will be performed while citizens sit around Christmas decorated tables.” As one song says, ‘God gave the greatest gift of all when He gave Jesus!’ He not only gave his Son to become a man and live among us; but he also gave him, knowing he would die on the cross for us, to save us from our sins. By doing this, we would have eternal life with him,” Strong said.
The program will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Immanuel Baptist Church, located at 2408 W. Pinecrest in Marshall, has also been hard at work for their Christmas program. A variety of Christmas songs will be performed by the church’s adult choir, teen choir called Resonate and children’s choir, along with soloists and a variety of ensembles. All together, the choir will contain more than 100 people celebrating the birth of Christ.
Those attending the service will be invited to sing during traditional hymns.
Services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Union Missionary Baptist Church, located on Highway 59 South, has been gearing up for the Christmas singing season too. They will be performing their annual Christmas program and musical with the youth at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend, one or all of the musicals to enjoy the holiday season and celebrate the birth of Jesus.