The first thing those entering the Presbyterian Church in Jefferson, one of the oldest church buildings in Texas, dated 1848, is an interesting art display, created and installed by church member Diana Peloquin. It is the latest in a series of original art exhibits Peloquin has produced for the church over her years as a member.
“My purpose,” said Peloquin, “is to create and install something members and visitors to our church might see and remember, especially the messages I hope they’ll read. My current exhibit, for instance, features a series of passages from the Bible, framed by a combination of material which say to the viewer that the Fall season is here.”
Most of the exhibits call attention in some way to the time of the year, such as the Fall motif used on the current art installation. Christmas and Thanksgiving are fairly easy displays to put together, she said, while some of the other displays take lots of thought over several days or even weeks.
“But they always seem to come. I’ll keep doing this as long as the church wants me to because it’s my way of giving something back,” she said.
In addition to church exhibits, Peloquin also designs and produces greeting cards, book covers, albums and other graphic materials.
Peloquin and her husband Michael are relatively new residents of Jefferson. Diana, who was born on Long Island, New York, became acquainted with Jefferson through her residence in Hughes Springs.
Peloquin spent her childhood years in Germany as a result of her father’s international work with an oil company. In fact, if asked her hometown, Peloquin will name a German village where she grew up and attended school with German classmates. As consequence, she is fluent in the German language and frequently uses that skill in different situations.
For example, on a recent trip to Hot Springs, Arkansas, she happened to meet a German couple that was on the tour of the United States. Following a brief conversation with them in German since they only spoke limited English, Peloquin invited them to come to Jefferson, which they did, spending the night at the Carriage House.
“I gave them a tour and a brief history of Jefferson,” said Peloquin, “while speaking to them in German. Maybe that was the first time the history of Jefferson has ever been given in the German language. Since I plan to visit Germany again someday, maybe we’ll meet a second time over there. I hope so. They were really nice people.”
Peloquin did recently return to Germany, spending the month of August there while attending a U.S. Air Force promotion ceremony for her son who is stationed there.