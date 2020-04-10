Grape juice, wafer on top, set it aside - drive thru area, family - Lord's service - 10:30 a.m.
Used those before - practical to do it
Sell them - handle it, touch
Drive-thru service - social distance - parking space - weather
It hasn't been - seeing people in person - we will get back together, excited, revival - soon
Call just about everyone - most report - miss seeing
20 years-15 years - pretty
High - comments - from people we don't know tuned in and watched service
Internet can expand reach
6:30 a.m. Sunrise service 10:30 a.m. - Facebook page, youtube service
Pretty smoothly
Music and a message
Children - activities for them - couldn't get out - goody baskets - make their day
James Runnels
Associate PAstor
Online services - Facebook live at 10 a.m.
8 to 10 people - made the service
Prerecorded - live - don't have as many people exposed
Service - ready to go
Video crew - singing
Zoom - song - record them in different spots
Super worship leader - Robert Miller
Benefits - go in pjs, don't have to be there at a certain time, your convenience
Where's the fellowship, you miss out
Personal
Develop a bond -
Definitely - Easter sunrise
Weird to
Pretty good numbers - in person - doesn't account - watching -
Several people - reach goes a little
Sunrise service - 6:45 a.m. broadcast
"To maintain contact
The church is not the building. The church is the people. It's important to
helpfumc
Needs particular help - send email
Response - messages
If there is anything
Best the in per
Coburn Harold, Associate Pastor