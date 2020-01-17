Staff Reports
On Wednesday candidate filings for the Marshall City Commission opened for the May 2 Election.
The ballot will contain the Regular Election for Districts 5, 6, and 7, and the Special Election for District 2.
District 5 is currently held by Commissioner Vernia Calhoun, District 6 is currently held by Commissioner Larry Hurta and District 7 is currently held by Commissioner Doug Lewis.
Lewis announced earlier this week on his Facebook page that he will not be seeking reelection to focus on his family and his business more fully. Stormy Nickerson, city spokesperson, said that neither Calhoun nor Hurta made a similar announcement, but neither have picked up a candidate packet thus far.
No filings has been made for the race by press time.
There is no commissioner currently serving for District 2 and a special appointment for that district will take place before the May election.
Applications for that appointment are currently available from the city of Marshall City Clerk’s Office on the second floor at 401 S. Alamo St. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Jan. 24. Applicants must be age 21 and up and a resident of District 2 for 12 months, according to the City of Marshall charter.
The deadline for submission of complete candidate packets for the May 2 Election is 5 p.m., Feb. 14.
Candidate packets are available now from Deputy City Secretary Nikki Smith in City Hall at 401 S. Alamo Blvd. For candidate inquiries, please call (903) 935-4446.