City Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the new downtown redevelopment plan today during the regular city commissioners meeting at City Hall starting at 6:30 p.m.
The hearing is separate from the citizen’s comments portion of the commissioners’ meeting, and will allow any community members interested in speaking on the plan three minutes to address the commission during the allotted time.
Stormy Nickerson with the city said that additional time, up to five minutes, will be allowed upon request. Any community members interested can go up to the main desk right before commissioners meeting to request more time.
A video of City Manager Mark Rohr’s presentation of the plan is available to community members on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net/videos/1029075877427761/.