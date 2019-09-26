The city commissioners will hear a modified version of an ordinance regulating mobile food vendors at today’s meeting.
The ordinance was tabled at the last city meeting after six community members expressed concerns about the regulations the ordinance would put in place.
During the meeting commissioners expressed suggested edits to the ordinance that would address the public’s concerns.
The new ordinance commissioners will hear today reflects these suggested edits.
The edited ordinance has an added passage in section 13A-5, which specifically exempts food trucks that are being utilized for private catering events from these regulations.The edits also changed the regulation that mobile food vendors are required to be 100 feet away from the property line of a business during its operational hours, to just 50 feet away.
It specified that it was when the fixed-location food service establishment was open and operational.
Mobile food vendors will also be able to operate for 10 hours a day per location under the new ordinance, instead of the original eight hours a day.
No other changes to the ordinance were made in the updated version.
The city commissioners will vote on this ordinance at today’s meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
City commission meetings are open to the public.