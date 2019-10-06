Staff Reports
Crime remained reasonably low on Marshall college campuses.
Under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, all colleges and universities that receive federal financial aid must release campus crime statistics and security information annually by Oct. 1.
The statistics include crimes reported to campus law enforcement related to criminal offenses, dating or domestic violence, sexual violence, arrests and referrals for disciplinary action.
East Texas Baptist University
Twelve burglaries were reported to East Texas Baptist University police in 2018, an increase from 10 in 2017.
One one-campus rape was reported to police; there were none reported in 2017.
Campus police saw an increase in disciplinary referrals for liquor law violations: 78 in 2018 compared with 39 in 2017. Disciplinary referrals for drug abuse violations also slightly increased to six in 2018 compared with four in 2017.
Panola College
Crime continued to be down last year at Panola College, based on statistics released this week by the school.
“We are very proud of the fact that Panola College is an extremely safe place to study, work, learn, and live.” President Greg Powell said in a statement.
The college reported one aggravated assault, which was the only major criminal offense reported for the past three years. The school reported no criminal offenses within student housing, the same as the past two years.
No hate crimes were reported, staying consistent with the past two years. And the school reported no domestic violence offenses, down from one incident last year.
The school also saw fewer arrests in 2018 compared to 2017. There was one drug abuse violation arrest in 2018, while 2017 had three such arrests. 2017 also had one weapons-related arrest. The school had no such arrest in 2018.
Disciplinary actions were down from both 2016 and 2017 levels. The school reported 12 violations in 2016, for drug abuses and liquor; four in 2017, for drug abuses and liquor; and none in 2018.
Wiley College
Crime continued to be down in some instances last year at Wiley College, based on statistics released this week by the school. Other categories saw slight increases.
There were no offenses of murder or manslaughter for the school and the campus saw a decrease in criminal sex offenses with one reported case of rape in 2018, reduced from two in 2017. There was also one reported case of fondling, according to information found in the report.
A slight increase in robberies was seen from none in 2017, to one in 2018. Aggravated assaulted decreased from two in 2017, to none last year. Burglaries also decreased from two in 2017, to only one in 2018. There were no reported motor vehicle thefts or arson cases in 2018.
Dating violence was slightly up with a single case in 2018, compared to none in 2017. There were no reported instances of domestic violence or stalking.
Classified in the hate crimes category, the college did see an increase in larceny-theft, simple assault and vandalism. There were four cases of larceny-theft in 2018, compared to none in 2017. There were five reported cases of simple assault in 2018, compared to none in 2017. There were also five cases of vandalism in 2018, compared to none in 2017.
There were no arrests made in 2018 on the campus, compared to two in 2017.
Drug and weapon violations were up significantly in 2018 with 34 drug violations compared to zero in 2017. There were nine weapon violations in 2018, compared to one in 2017. There were three liquor law violations in 2018, compared to two in 2017. These instances were eligible to be met with disciplinary action.