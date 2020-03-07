■ NO. 1 KANSAS 66, TEXAS TECH 62: LUBBOCK — No. 1 Kansas wrapped up its outright Big 12 regular-season title Saturday, beating Texas Tech 66-62 behind Udoka Azubuike’s 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Devon Dotson had 17 points and Ochai Agbaji had 12 for the Jayhawks (28-3, 17-1), the Big 12’s first champion in decade with only one loss in league play. Kansas was 15-1 in 2009-10, two seasons before the Big 12 expanded to an 18-game schedule.
Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9 Big 12), last year’s national runner-up after sharing the Big 12 title with Kansas State, had a chance to tie the game with 2.8 seconds left. But Davide Moretti, who made a 3-pointer only seconds earlier, missed another one from long range. The Red Raiders guard fell to floor after contact with Marcus Garrett, but was no foul called.
Moretti had 18 points, while TJ Hoyfield had 11 points for Texas Tech, which lost its fourth game in a row when trying to get back into the NCAA Tournament.
■ NO. 6 KENTUCKY 71, FLORIDA 70: GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Nick Richards scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 6 Kentucky rallied from 18 points down to stun Florida.
The shorthanded Wildcats (25-6, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) needed the comeback to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly three months.
Richards, Keion Brooks Jr. and EJ Montgomery led the shocker in Gainesville. Brooks hit a floater in the lane with 59 second remaining to cut the lead to 70-69. Florida followed with a shot-clock violation on the other end, giving the Wildcats a chance to take their first lead of the game.
Brooks missed a driving layup, and Montgomery’s tip-in was initially waived off as a cylinder violation. Officials reviewed it and gave Montgomery the basket for a 71-70 lead.
Richards missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving Florida a final chance to win it. But Andrew Nembhard’s 3-pointer bounced twice off the rim before missing.
■ NO. 11 CREIGHTON 77, NO. 8 SETON HALL 60: OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead No. 11 Creighton to a share of the Big East Conference regular-season title with a 77-60 victory over No. 8 Seton Hall.
The Bluejays (24-7, 13-5) claimed all or part of their first conference title since winning the Missouri Valley outright in 2012-13. They joined the Big East the next season.
Creighton has won 11 of its last 13 games and, because it swept the season series against the Pirates, will be the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament in New York next week.
■ NO. 14 VILLANOVA 70, GEORGETOWN 69: WASHINGTON — Jermaine Samuels had a 3-point play with 5.6 seconds left as No. 14 Villanova survived a late scare to defeat Georgetown.
Samuels was fouled on a drive by Georgetown’s Jamorko Pickett and Qudus Wahab blocked the shot. After a video review, the basket counted and Samuels made the subsequent free throw to put the Wildcats up by one.
Georgetown’s Terrell Allen got up a shot at the buzzer, but it clanged off the backboard as Villanova ended the game on a 5-0 run.
Saddiq Bey led Villanova (24-7, 13-5 Big East) with 18 points. The Wildcats can clinch a share of the league title if Creighton defeats Seton Hall later in the day. Samuels finished with 13, as did Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
■ TEXAS A&M 77, ARKANSAS 69: COLLEGE STATION — Wendell Mitchell had a season-high 25 points, tying his career high, as Texas A&M got past Arkansas 77-69 on Saturday. Josh Nebo added 20 points for the Aggies. Nebo also had seven rebounds.
Quenton Jackson had 14 points for Texas A&M (16-14, 10-8 Southeastern Conference). Emanuel Miller added 10 rebounds.
Mason Jones had 30 points for the Razorbacks (19-12, 7-11). Isaiah Joe added 22 points. Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 10 points.
The Aggies evened the season series against the Razorbacks with the win. Arkansas defeated Texas A&M 69-59 on Jan. 4.
■ OKLAHOMA STATE 81, TEXAS 59: AUSTIN — Thomas Dziagwa and Cameron McGriff each scored 19 points and Oklahoma State ended Texas’ late-season surge with an 81-59 win, delivering a tough blow to Longhorns’ chances to make the NCAA Tournament and raising new questions about Shaka Smart’s future beyond this season.
The Longhorns appeared to have rescued both with an impressive five-game win streak that included two against ranked opponents. The winning seemed to be turning the conversation on Smart, whose job has been under intense scrutiny after five underachieving seasons.
Then the Longhorns (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) delivered a dud at a critical time as the Cowboys (17-14, 7-11) cruised to an easy victory.