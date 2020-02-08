■ NO. 3 KANSAS 60, TCU 46: FORT WORTH — Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 3 Kansas matched an NCAA record with its 31st consecutive 20-win season, beating TCU 60-46 on Saturday for coach Bill Self’s 700th career victory.
Azubuike had five dunks in a 13-3 run in the first half that put the Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1 Big 12) ahead to stay.
Devon Dotson added 18 points and 11 assists as Kansas joined North Carolina (1971-2001) as the only teams to win 20 games in 31 consecutive seasons.
Desmond Bane had 20 points for TCU (13-10, 4-6), which has lost five in a row. RJ Nembhard had 11 points.
Six weeks after his 57th birthday, Self became the second-youngest coach in NCAA history to reach 700 wins. Bobby Knight was 56 when he got his 700th win.
■ NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 80, VIRGINIA 73: LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Steven Enoch scored 13 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 2:47 remaining, and David Johnson, Ryan McMahon and Malik Williams combined for eight more from the line to lift No. 5 Louisville past Virginia for its 10th consecutive victory.
The Cardinals (21-3, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) led most of the way before the Cavaliers stormed back to go ahead 70-68 on Kihei Clark’s two technical free throws with 3:25 left. Johnson’s jumper tied it before Enoch’s two free throws put Louisville ahead for good.
Jordan Nwora had four 3-pointers and 22 points for Louisville.
Tomas Woldetensae had 20 of his 27 points in the second half for Virginia (15-7, 7-5).
■ NO. 6 DAYTON 71, SAINT LOUIS 65: DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin scored 17 points and Jalen Crutcher led a second-half rally that kept Dayton unbeaten atop the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Dayton (21-2, 10-0) has won 12 straight, vaulting to its highest ranking in 53 years. The Billikens (17-7, 6-5) have given the Flyers their two closest calls.
Crutcher’s last-second 3-pointer in overtime rallied the Flyers to a 78-76 victory on Jan. 17 on the Billikens’ court. He scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as Dayton broke open a tight game.
Jordan Goodwin led Saint Louis with 22 points. Hasahn French had 15 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 5:12 to go.
■ NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 99, MIAMI 81: TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams each scored 14 points to lead Florida State to the victory.
Devin Vassell had 13 points for the Seminoles (20-3, 10-2 ACC). Florida State connected on 13 of 26 3-point attempts.
Isaiah Wong had a career-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Miami (11-12, 3-10). Sam Waardenburg added 15 points.
Anthony Polite had eight rebounds for Florida State, which outrebounded Miami 46-24.
■ NO. 12 SETON HALL 70, NO. 10 VILLANOVA 64: PHILADELPHIA — Myles Powell had 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, and Seton Hall snapped a 17-game road losing streak to Villanova.
Quincy McKnight added 14 points for the Big East-leading Pirates (18-5, 10-1), who last won at Villanova on Feb. 26, 1994.
Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and Collin Gillespie added 12 for Villanova (17-6, 7-4), which has lost three in a row.
■ NO. 11 AUBURN 91, NO. 18 LSU 90, OT: AUBURN, Ala. — J’Von McCormick hit a floater with 0.1 seconds left in overtime, lifting Auburn to the victory.
Auburn (21-2, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half and moved into a tie with LSU (17-6, 8-2) for the league lead. It’s Auburn’s third overtime win in the last four games and this one took 18 3-pointers.
McCormick drove toward the basket in the final moments for the game-winner. It came after Skylar Mays and Emmitt Williams led an LSU comeback from a quick seven-point deficit in the extra period.
Samir Doughty led Auburn with 26 points. McCormick had 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Mays led all scorers with 30 points while also collecting eight assists and seven rebounds. He scored nine in overtime.
■ OKLAHOMA 69, NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA 59: NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure.
Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) had already built an 18-point lead.
Doolittle also grabbed 12 rebounds. Brady Manek added 11 points and eight boards.
Jermaine Haley led the Mountaineers (18-5, 6-4) with 15 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and nine rebounds.
■ NO. 15 KENTUCKY 77, TENNESSEE 64: KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points, and Kentucky won for the sixth time in seven games.
The Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 SEC) beat Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time in Rick Barnes’ five-season tenure as the Volunteers’ coach.
Tennessee (13-10, 5-5) had won its last four home games with Kentucky, including two instances when the unranked Vols beat a ranked Wildcats squad. Kentucky had been the higher-ranked team in each of those four matchups.
Quickley was one of five Kentucky players to score in double figures. Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards each had 15 points.
Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points for Tennessee, which lost for the fourth time in its last five games.
■ MICHIGAN 77, NO. 16 MICHIGAN STATE 68: ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Isaiah Livers scored 14 points in his return to the lineup, leading Michigan to the victory.
Livers injured his groin Dec. 21 and missed nine of the next 10 games, but he was in the starting lineup and helped the Wolverines (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) salvage a split of the regular-season series against their in-state rival. Michigan also snapped a three-game home losing streak.
Cassius Winston, who scored 32 points in Michigan State’s 87-69 win over the Wolverines last month, scored 20 in the rematch, but shot just 5 of 18 from the field.
Michigan’s recent home woes have been largely because of poor outside shooting. That changed in a big way Saturday. The Wolverines went 11 of 28 from 3-point range while Michigan State (16-8, 8-5) was only 6 of 23.
■ NO. 22 PENN STATE 83, MINNESOTA 77: STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Lamar Stevens scored a career-high 33 points and No. 22 Penn State beat Minnesota.
Izaiah Brockington added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) who won their sixth straight and snapped a five-game losing streak to Minnesota.
Daniel Oturu had a career high 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds while Mike Carr added 20 points for the Golden Gophers (12-11, 6-7 Big Ten) who lost their second straight.
The Nittany Lions never trailed and led by 19 with 15:53 to play before Carr found his groove.
■ TEXAS TECH 62, TEXAS 57: AUSTIN — Kyler Edwards hit the go-ahead basket, and teammate TJ Holyfield blocked three driving shots by Texas’ Matt Coleman in the final 27 seconds as Texas Tech defeated the Longhorns.
Tech (15-8, 6-4 Big 12) erased a 16-point first-half deficit to win with Edwards scoring all 10 of his points in the second half with his big basket coming with 1:38 left. Jahmi’us Ramsey led the Red Raiders with 18 points, 14 coming after the break. Davide Morretti made four free throws in the final 15 seconds.
Andrew Jones led Texas (14-9, 4-6) with 18 points with Coleman adding 17.
Tech, which trailed by 16 late in the first half, caught Texas midway through the second half with a 15-4 push. A three-point play by Edwards evened the score.
Texas took a 31-19 halftime lead thanks to a 14-0 run that began with 12 minutes left and lasted nearly six minutes.
■ SOUTH CAROLINA 74, TEXAS A&M 54: COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jermaine Couisnard scored 19 points and AJ Lawson 18 as South Carolina used a big first-half run to put away Texas A&M.
Couisnard and Lawson combined for six of the Gamecocks’ eight 3-pointers to win their fourth straight over the Aggies (11-11, 5-5 Southeastern Conference).
South Carolina (14-9, 6-4) has won six of its past eight league games after starting SEC play at 0-2. And this time, the Gamecocks did it with a first-half charge where they went from trailing by nine points to up 41-23 at the half.
It was a strong bounce back for the Gamecocks, who had come off a disappointing loss to on the road last time out to Ole Miss, tied for 11th in the league.
Texas A&M missed 10 of its last 11 shots of the half to fall into the large hole it could not climb out of.
Quenton Jackson had 16 points to lead the Aggies.
women
■ NO. 2 BAYLOR 54, KANSAS STATE 40: MANHATTAN, Kan. — Juicy Landrum scored 11 points, Nalyssa Smith added and No. 2 Baylor beat Kansas State.
Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) trailed by two in the second quarter, but a 13-0 run pushed the lead to 14. The Lady Bears coasted from their winning by 14. Kansas State didn’t make a basket for the final seven minutes of the first half.
Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats (10-11, 4-6) with 14 points and had 12 rebounds, Peyton Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds as Kansas State lost to Baylor for the 33rd straight time.
Baylor leads the Big 12 in rebounding differential, but Kansas State outrebounded the Bears 44-43.
