NO. 3 OHIO STATE 42, NO, 9 INDIANA 35: COLUMBUS, Ohio — Master Teague ran for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Fields accounted for three scores and No. 3 Ohio State held off a comeback bid by Michael Penix Jr., Ty Fryfogle and No. 9 Indiana for a 42-35 victory Saturday.
The Hoosiers (4-1) rallied from a four-touchdown deficit in the second half and made it a one-score game with 10:26 left, when Penix and Fryfogle connected on a 56-yard touchdown strike.
Penix was 27 for 51 for a career-high 491 yards and five touchdown passes.
The Buckeyes (4-0) put up 607 yards and led 35-7 early in the second half, but struggled to contain Penix and Fryfogle, who caught seven passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns.
Fields was 18 for 30 for 300 yards and two touchdown passes, but he also threw his first three interceptions of the season and was sacked five times.
Garrett Wilson had seven catches for 169 yards — his fourth straight game of 100-plus yards — and two scores for the Buckeyes.
NO. 6 FLORIDA 38, VANDERBILT 17: NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kyle Trask passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns and Florida overcame an early deficit to beat Vanderbilt.
The Gators (6-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) pulled into Vanderbilt Stadium an hour before kickoff already in uniform, hoping to avoid the visitors locker room as a coronavirus precaution. The Commodores (0-7, 0-7) opened the game by driving for a touchdown, but Trask helped get Florida on track for its seventh consecutive win in the series.
Trask completed 26 of 35 passes to nine receivers. He’s the first quarterback in SEC history with 30 touchdown passes in seven games.
NO. 8 BYU 66, NORTH ALABAMA 14: PROVO, Utah — Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns and BYU routed overmatched North Alabama to improve to 9-0.
Allgeier had his fourth 100-yard game of the season. Zach Wilson threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns before halftime and added 33 yards rushing. He had a season-high 256.3 QB rating.
BYU scored touchdowns on all six first-half drives. The Cougars rolled up 394 total yards and averaged 11.3 yards per play before halftime.
Rett Files threw for 198 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (0-4). Files played during the second and fourth quarters while starting quarterback Blake Dever took snaps in the first and third quarters. Dever threw for 107 yards.
NO. 15 COASTAL CAROLINA 34, APPALACHIAN STATE 23: CONWAY, S.C. — Reese White scored on a 3-yard run with 2:24 to play and Coastal Carolina improved to 8-0 with its first victory over Appalachian State.
The Chants (6-0 Sun Belt Conference) had lost all six previous games to the four-time defending Sun Belt champion Mountaineers. But they held Appalachian State (6-2, 4-1) to just two field goals in the second half after falling behind 17-9 at halftime.
The Mountaineers tried to rally after White’s score. But D’Jordan Strong intercepted Zac Thomas’ fourfth-and-22 pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.
Picked last in the Sun Belt in the preseason, Coastal Carolina is a victory away from winning the East Division and playing West winner Louisiana-Lafayette for the conference title next month.
LSU 27, ARKANSAS 24: FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A targeting penalty in the fourth quarter helped LSU continue its go-ahead drive, scoring with 3:59 left to dispatch Arkansas.
TJ Finley found Jaray Jenkins for a 13-yard touchdown to put LSU (3-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) ahead by three points. It was the capper to a 10-play, 67-yard drive on which Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon was flagged for a 15-yard targeting penalty and ejected.
LSU sealed the game when Jay Ward got his hands on an AJ Reed 44-yard field goal attempt with 1:24 left, the ball falling well short of the crossbar.
Finley threw for 271 yards and two scores, the other in the second quarter on a 30-yard pass to Racey McMath.
MEMPHIS 56, SFA 14: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brady White became Memphis’ all-time passing touchdown leader, Calvin Austin III broke open the game with a 64-yard punt return and the Tigers defeated Stephen F. Austin.
White’s short pass to Tahj Washington turned into a 48-yard touchdown and gave White 82 career TD passes, breaking a tie with Danny Wimprine (2001-2004). White threw for 269 yards with one interception.
Austin’s punt return extended Memphis’ lead to 35-14 lead late in the third quarter. Austin had 117 return yards to go along with 173 yards receiving for Memphis (5-2), which has won 14 straight home games. Kylan Watkins rushed for 100 yards.
The Lumberjacks (6-4) scored on Trae Self’s 7-yard pass to Xavier Gipson in the final minute of the half to get within 20-14.
The Lumberjacks were outgained 574-224 with Self being intercepted twice. Their other touchdown came on Brevin Randle’s 30-yard interception return.
This was Stephen F. Austin’s finale of a 10-game fall schedule. There is a possibility of playing one spring game for the FCS team.
NORTH TEXAS 27, RICE 17: DENTON — Jason Bean accounted for two touchdowns to lead North Texas to a 27-17 victory against Rice.
Bean broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run and tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jaelon Darden in the second quarter to give the Mean Green a 14-10 halftime lead. DeAndre Torrey had 102 yards rushing on 19 carries, and his 1-yard TD run capped the scoring for North Texas (3-3, 2-2 Conference USA) midway through the fourth quarter.
Bean was 9-of-20 passing for 120 yards and added 94 yards rushing. Ethan Mooney made field goals from 27 and 30 yards for North Texas.
Mike Collins was 23 of 34 for 327 yards passing with two touchdowns for Rice (1-2, 1-2).
TEXAS STATE 47, ARKANSAS STATE 45: SAN MARCOS — Brady McBride threw for five touchdowns, and Calvin Hill’s six-yard run with 34 seconds left sent Texas State past Arkansas State.
McBride threw for 443 yards, and Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher combined to throw for 462 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Wolves in a game that saw a total of six lead changes.
McBride threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Trevis Graham Jr. to put Texas State (2-9, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference) ahead 24-10 with 9:56 left before halftime.
Arkansas State (3-6, 1-5) rallied with four touchdowns — a pair before halftime — and led 38-27 with 13:50 left in the game.