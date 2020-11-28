NO. 1 ALABAMA 42, NO. 22 AUBURN 13: TUSCLAOOSA, Ala. — Mac Jones passed for 302 yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by two long ones to DeVonta Smith, and No. 1 Alabama rolled over rival No. 22 Auburn 42-13 on Saturday without coach Nick Saban.
The Crimson Tide (8-0, No. 1 playoff rankings) continued a dominating march through a schedule of all-Southeastern Conference games even minus its six-time national champion coach on the sideline.
Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and watched the game feed from home, witnessing the usual array of big plays with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian running the show.
The result was much of the same against the Tigers (5-3), who suffered the second-most lopsided loss of Gus Malzahn's coaching tenure. The only bigger margin was Alabama's 52-21 win in the 2018 Iron Bowl.
Alabama started a string of three straight touchdowns with Jones's 66-yard touchdown to Smith, who was streaking by himself downfield after Auburn defenders bit on a pump fake. He later added a 58-yard catch and run on a quick slant, sprinting away from the Tigers.
Smith had seven catches for 171 yards. Najee Smith ran for 96 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown, and John Metchie III caught a pair of scoring passes.
Bo Nix passed for 227 yards and ran for a late touchdown for the Tigers, but also threw two interceptions.
NO. 6 FLORIDA 34, KENTUCKY 10: GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s Kyle-to-Kyle connection returned in a big way after a two-week hiatus and put the sixth-ranked Gators on the verge of the Southeastern Conference championship game.
Kyle Trask found Kyle Pitts for three touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in which the star tight end ran away from a cornerback, and Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat Kentucky 34-10 on Saturday.
It was Pitts’ first game since suffering a concussion and breaking his nose on a hit against Georgia. Trask wasted little time reconnecting with his favorite and most talented target.
Trask has 34 TD passes this season, moving him past 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and into a tie for third on the school’s single-season list. Only Danny Wuerffel (39 in 1996, 35 in 1995) is ahead of him. Rex Grossman also had 34 in 2001.
Trask did break one of Wuerffel’s records Saturday. He became the first player in school history with at least three TD passes in eight consecutive games, topping Wuerffel’s mark of seven set in 1996.
Trask is on pace to pass Wuerffel for TDs, too, and it could happen in his final two regular-season games. More importantly for Trask and the Gators (7-1), though, is they can clinch the East Division with a victory at Tennessee next week. The Wildcats are 3-6.
NO. 12 INDIANA 27, MARYLAND 11: BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Stevie Scott III had three touchdown runs and Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety.
Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for the Hoosiers (5-1).
The safety midway through the third quarter gave the Hoosiers a 9-3 lead, and Indiana extended the margin to 17-3 on the ensuring possession. Scott scored on a 1-yard plunge and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle completed his first throw of the day — a 2-point conversion to Peyton Hendershot. Tuttle also led the Hoosiers to two fourth-quarter scores after replacing injured starter Michael Penix Jr.
Maryland (2-2) was coming off a 21-day break stemming from a COVID-19 outbreak that caused the cancellation of two games.
NO. 21 OKLAHOMA STATE 50, TEXAS TECH 44: STILLWATER, Okla. — Dezmon Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns and Oklahoma State bounced back from a disappointing loss to rival Oklahoma.
Jackson had 36 carries in part because the top two backs, Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown, did not play. The Cowboys still ran for a season-high 317 yards.
Hubbard was out with a right ankle injury. Brown has been fighting through injuries.
Spencer Sanders passed for 222 yards and ran for 78, and Tylan Wallace caught seven passes for 129 yards and a score for Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2 Big 12).
Alan Bowman passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns, Erik Ezukanma caught seven passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 133 yards and two scores for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (3-6, 2-6) gained 639 yards.
NO. 23 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 70, LOUISIANA-MONROE 20: MONROE, La. — Levi Lewis passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more in less than three quarters, and No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette routed winless Louisiana-Monroe.
Running backs Trey Regas and Elijah Mitchell each rushed for more than 90 yards and scored one touchdown apiece for Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1, 6-1 Sun Belt). Bralen Trahan returned an interception 53 yards for a score during a second quarter in which ULL scored four straight touchdowns to blow the game open.
The Ragin' Cajuns have won five straight since their lone loss to 16th-ranked and unbeaten Coastal Carolina, which is scheduled to host ULL in the Sun Belt title game on Dec. 19.
UTSA 49, NORTH TEXAS 17: SAN ANTONIO — Sincere McCormick ran 23 times for a program-record 251 yards with two TDs to help UTSA beat North Texas.
It was the first 200-yard rushing game in UTSA’s 10-year history as McCormick broke his own single-game record of 197 yards rushing that he set in the season opener on Sept. 12 — a 51-48 double-overtime win against Texas State.
The Roadrunners (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) were able to celebrate their senior day by ending a three-game losing streak to the Mean Green (3-4, 2-3) that included last season’s 45-3 loss on Sept. 21, 2019, in Denton.
PENN STATE 27, MICHIGAN 17: ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sean Clifford threw for 163 yards and scored one of Penn State's three rushing touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions finally broke their winless skid to start the season, beating Michigan.
Keyvone Lee and Will Levis also ran for TDs, and Penn State (1-5, 1-5 Big Ten) never trailed in this matchup of proud programs that have struggled mightily in this pandemic-shortened season. Hassan Haskins ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan, but the Wolverines (2-4, 2-4) never found much of a consistent rhythm offensively.
It was the 899th victory for the Penn State program, and the Nittany Lions had to wait a while for this one. This was the first time they'd started a season 0-5, but three impressive touchdown drives were enough to hold off Michigan.