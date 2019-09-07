■ No. 2 Alabama 62, New Mexico State 10: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tua Tagovailoa passed for three touchdowns and ran 25 yards for a fourth, all in the first half of No. 2 Alabama’s 62-10 victory over New Mexico State Saturday.
The Crimson Tide (2-0) was off to the races starting with the game’s first play, when Henry Ruggs III collected a lateral and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown. It didn’t get any better for the Aggies (0-2) after that in sweltering conditions that contributed to thousands of empty seats at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy tied the school record with three touchdown catches, covering 21, 23 and 19 yards. He caught eight passes for 103 yards in his second straight big game .
Ruggs also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in a game that started under a 95-degree temperature with a triple-digit heat index.
There was just the right amount of drama for a Tide team facing 55 1/2-point underdogs: Zero.
Tagovailoa played one series into the third quarter before exiting, but not before becoming the eighth Tide quarterback with 5,000 career passing yards. He also darted up the middle for the scoring run and finished 16-of-24 passing for 227 yards.
Alabama outgained New Mexico State 603-262 in total yards.
■ No. 3 Georgia 63, Murray State 17: ATHENS, Ga. — D’Andre Swift ran for two touchdowns, Jake Fromm threw for 166 yards and a score, and No. 3 Georgia broke loose in the second quarter on the way to a 63-17 blowout of FCS school Murray State.
With temperatures climbing into the mid-90s, Georgia (2-0) got off to a sluggish start and went to the second quarter tied at 7 after giving up a long touchdown pass to the Racers (1-1).
But the Bulldogs finally erupted for a 35-point barrage in the second period.
Brian Herrien ran 2 yards for the go-ahead score. J.R. Reed scooped up a fumble and went 14 yards for a touchdown. Swift tacked on a 10-yard TD run. Fromm hooked up with freshman George Pickens on a 15-yard scoring play. Finally, redshirt freshman Zamir White darted for a 6-yard score, sending Georgia to the locker room with a 42-7 lead.
Fromm and most of the starters were able to take the rest of the day off, giving Georgia a chance to give some of its young prospects their first extensive playing time.
Fromm completed his last nine passes and finished 10 of 11. Swift rushed for 67 yards on just six carries. Pickens hauled in a 43-yard catch with a diving, somersaulting effort and finished with four receptions for 78 yards.
■ NO. 5 OHIO STATE 42, CINCINNATI 0: COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores for Ohio State.
J.K. Dobbins rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Buckeyes (2-0) dismantled Cincinnati (1-1) in Luke Fickell’s return to Ohio Stadium. The third-year Bearcats coach played at Ohio State, then spent years on the other sideline as an assistant, and interim coach in 2011.
The Bearcats (1-1) came in with confidence after an opening week win over UCLA but their chances of beating Ohio State for the first time in 122 years began to dissipate when Justin Fields scurried up for the middle for a 7-yard touchdown run on the Buckeyes’ second drive of the game. By halftime it was 28-0.
■ NO. 7 MICHIGAN 24, ARMY 21, 2OT: ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime victory over Army.
The Wolverines (2-0) didn’t lead until the second extra period and would have lost to the Black Knights (1-1) at the end of regulation if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just short and to the right.
It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a Top 10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21.
Army had won 10 straight since, a run that college football’s winningest program barely stopped.
In overtime at the quiet Big House, Black Knights quarterback Kelvin Hopkins ran for a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown and Michigan extended the game with Zach Charbonnet’s third TD. Hopkins was sacked and lost a fumble to end the game in the second overtime.
Aidan Hutchinson hit Hopkins to jar the ball loose and Josh Uche recovered the fumble to seal the win.
■ NO. 13 UTAH 35, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 17: SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Huntley passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Utah held Northern Illinois to 69 yards in the second half.
After a shaky first half, the Utah (2-0) clamped down on the Huskies (1-1) with an effective pass rush, an interception and a fourth-down stop. Huntley finished 14 for 19 for 214 yards and ran for 38 yards, without a sack for second straight game.
No. 17 Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0: MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor rushed for three touchdowns and caught another, Quintez Cephus scored his first two touchdowns of the season and No. 17 Wisconsin cruised past Central Michigan.
While Wisconsin (2-0) had 599 yards of total offense, Central Michigan (1-1) managed just 58 yards and three first downs. Chippewas quarterback Quinten Dormady completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and was picked off by Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Cephus finished with six receptions for 130 yards — both career highs — and tied a career high with his two scores.
The junior receiver did not play last year after being expelled from school following sexual assault charges. He was acquitted by a jury last month, reinstated by school officials and was ruled academically eligible for last week’s opener at South Florida. Cephus had three catches for 39 yards in the Badgers’ 49-0 victory last week.
Taylor had 102 yards on the ground, surpassing the 100-yard rushing mark for the 24th time in 29 career games..
■ NO. 20 IOWA 30, RUTGERS 0: IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nate Stanley threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa rolled past Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
New Jersey native Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught two TD passes for the Hawkeyes (2-0). They’ve allowed just 14 points in two games ahead of next week’s rivalry showdown at No. 25 Iowa State. Smith-Marsette finished with 113 yards receiving.
Rutgers (1-1) gained just 125 yards, punted 10 times and turned it over three times.
■ MARYLAND 63, NO. 21 SYRACUSE 20: COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Josh Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns for Maryland.
Anthony McFarland Jr. ran for two scores and caught a 6-yard TD pass from Jackson during a sparkling first half in which the Terrapins (2-0) amassed 397 yards and built a 29-point lead.
The 63 points were the most ever by Maryland against a ranked opponent. Although first-year coach Michael Locksley eased up after Javon Leake’s 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, the Terrapins finished with 650 yards.
Tommy DeVito threw three touchdown passes for Syracuse (1-1).
■ Colorado 34, No. 25 Nebraska 31, OT: BOULDER, Colo. — James Stefanou’s 34-yard field goal in overtime gave Colorado its first lead and the Buffaloes beat No. 25 Nebraska when punter Isaac Armstrong’s 49-yard try sailed wide right.
The students stormed the field in celebration of the Buffaloes’ second straight win over their old Big 12 rival, whom they rallied to beat in the closing minutes last year in Lincoln.
The Buffaloes rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit and improved to 2-0 under coach Mel Tucker while keeping Cornhuskers’ second-year coach Scott Frost from winning his first road game.
Before Saturday, unranked Buffaloes teams were 1-22 all-time against ranked Nebraska teams with their only win coming in 1976 when the Cornhuskers were ranked third.
Rank this one right up there with that one.
It included the longest touchdown in Colorado’s history, a 96-yard flea-flicker from Steven Montez to K.D. Nixon in a frenetic fourth quarter that featured 38 points and began with Nebraska up 17-7.
Pressed into kicking duties because the starting kicker, Barret Pickering, was out with an undisclosed injury, Armstrong was perfect on four extra points and nailed a 26-yard field goal that gave Nebraska a 17-0 halftime lead.
When Adrian Martinez was sacked by Mustafa Johnson for a 7-yard loss on third-and-9, suddenly Armstrong was facing a 49-yard try.
It was never close, sending thousands of Buffaloes fans onto the field in celebration and leaving the stands a sea of red as a good 40 percent of the sellout crowd of 52,829 was cheering for the visitors in Nebraska’s first trip to Folsom Field in a decade.
■ Baylor 63, UTSA 14: WACO — Denzel Mims caught three touchdown passes, Grayland Arnold returned a punt 73 yards for a score and Baylor beat UTSA for its fourth consecutive win.
Charlie Brewer completed 12 of 16 passes for 163 yards and the three TDs to Mims while playing only the first half, when the Bears (2-0) built a 35-0 lead. Brewer also had a 5-yard touchdown run on a blistering hot day — the temperature at kickoff was 99 degrees — and it was much warmer on the playing turf.
The Roadrunners (1-1) trailed 49-0 before a 16-play drive capped by true freshman Sincere McCormick’s 2-yard TD run at the end of the third quarter. He added a 54-yard score after that.
Mims also played only the first half and had seven catches for 101 yards in his second career three-TD game. The senior was wide open in the end zone for a 9-yard TD to start the scoring when cornerback Cassius Grady fell down. Mims got behind the same defender along the sideline for a 30-yard TD and then kicked over the pylon while scoring to make it 21-0.