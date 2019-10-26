■ KANSAS STATE 48, NO. 5 OKLAHOMA 41: MANHATTAN, Kan. — Skylar Thompson and Kansas State dealt a big blow to No. 5 Oklahoma’s national title hopes.
Thompson threw for 213 yards and ran for four touchdowns, the defense did just enough against Heisman Trophy contender Jalen Hurts and the Sooners’ prolific offense, and Kansas State held on through a harrowing fourth quarter for a 48-41 victory Saturday.
It wasn’t certain until Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) tried on onside kick with 1:45 left. The ball caromed downfield and the Sooners recovered, but a review showed one of their players touched it a yard early.
The overturned call allowed new coach Chris Klieman to run out the clock on the Wildcats’ first home win over the Sooners since 1996, and just their third win in Manhattan over a Top 10 team.
James Gilbert ran for 105 yards and a touchdown and Joshua Youngblood also reached the end zone to help the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) snap the Sooners’ nation-leading 22-game road winning streak.
Hurts threw for 395 yards and a touchdown and ran for 95 yards and three more scores.
■ No. 2 LSU 23, No. 9 Auburn 20: BATON ROUGE, La. — Joe Burrow passed for 321 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, and second-ranked LSU edged No. 9 Auburn.
The victory ensured LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC) would be unbeaten heading into its highly anticipated trip to Alabama on Nov. 9, which entered this weekend ranked No. 1.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 136 yards and touchdown for LSU, which wasn’t able to put away Auburn (6-2, 3-2) until Derrick Dillon recovered an onside kick with 2:31 left.
While LSU’s prolific, up-tempo spread offense was able to roll up 508 yards, scoring proved relatively difficult against a gritty Auburn defense that thwarted LSU drives into its territory with a pair of fourth-down stops and an interception.
LSU came in averaging 50.1 points per game and had not previously scored fewer than 36 points in a game, but Auburn’s defensive front put pressure on Burrow, sacking him three times.
■ NO. 3 OHIO STATE 38, NO. 13 WISCONSIN 7: COLUMBUS, Ohio — J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Chase Young was nearly unblockable with four sacks and Ohio State routed Wisconsin in driving rain.
Dobbins slashed Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense for long gains in the second half, including scoring runs of 9 and 14 yards. He outperformed Badgers Heisman Trophy contender Jonathan Taylor, who could muster only 52 yards rushing against the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) after averaging almost 137 per game coming in.
Young tied a school record for sacks in a game, including two strip sacks that led to fumbles recovered each time by linebacker Pete Werner. Justin Fields was harassed and sacked five times but was masterful at extending plays at critical times for the Buckeyes.
■ No. 17 Minnesota 52, Maryland 10: MINNEAPOLIS — Rodney Smith ran for 103 yards to become Minnesota’s career leader in scrimmage yards, Seth Green had two touchdown runs and the No. 17 Golden Gophers routed Maryland.
Tanner Morgan was 12-of-21 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns to help the Gophers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) reach 8-0 for the first time since 1941. Minnesota has the nation’s fourth-longest winning streak at 10, trailing Clemson, Ohio State and Appalachian State.
The Gophers were national champions when they started 8-0 in 1941. The 5-0 start in conference play is their first since 1961, the last year they earned a trip to the Rose Bowl.
Maryland (3-5, 1-4) lost for the fifth time in six games while again losing a starting quarterback. Tyrrell Pigrome was injured late in the first half. He was helped off the field favoring his left leg.
■ NO. 20 IOWA 20, NORTHWESTERN 0: EVANSTON, Ill. — Nate Stanley passed for 179 yards and a touchdown and Iowa allowed just 202 yards of total offense.
The Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) had their second shutout of the season and fourth in two years. Northwestern’s deepest advance into Iowa territory was the 28 late in the third quarter.
Northwestern (1-6, 0-5) was lost five in a row.
■ NO. 21 APPALACHIAN STAR 30, SOUTH ALABAMA 0: MOBILE, Ala. — Zac Thomas had a successful return to his home state, passing for 132 yards and a touchdown to help Appalachian State run its winning streak to 13.
Appalachian State (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) put on an overwhelming defensive performance at rain-soaked Ladd-Pebbles Stadium. When the Mountaineers took a 23-0 lead with 3:45 left in the third quarter, South Alabama had not run a play beyond midfield and had gained only 43 yards and one first down on 32 offensive snaps. The Jaguars (1-7, 0-4) were held to a season-low 139 total yards.
FROM WIRE REPORTS