MARSHALL — Defense wins games and East Texas Baptist University softball now has one of the top infielders in NCAA Division III. Tristen Maddox was named the top short stop in the nation in the inaugural National Fastpitch Coaches Association Gold Glove Awards.
Maddox (Jr., Mission, Texas) and Linfield University’s Katie Phillips were the only two players on the NFCA All-American first-team and named Gold Glove winners. This is her third NFCA post-season award this year being All-Region and All-American first-team.
In 46 games, Maddox had a .979 fielding percentage with 10 double plays. She committed just three errors on the year with 91 assists, 48 putouts, in 142 chances.
Overall, she is a two-time NFCA All-American, the 2023 American Southwest Conference Player of the Year, three-time All-ASC with two first-team awards, and earned two NFCA All-Region awards. She has been on the NFCA Top 50 Watchlist and the NFCA Player of the Year Watchlist. She finished the year batting .425 with 51 runs scored, 65 hits, 16 doubles, nine home runs, 46 RBI, 28 stolen bases and 108 total bases.
ETBU went 39-7 winning the ASC Championship Tournament for the second time in three years and hosted the NCAA Division III Marshall, Texas, Regional Tournament for the third year in a row.
Recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, presented by the NFCA, were selected by the 10 regional representatives of the NFCA’s NCAA Division III All-America Committee, following regional voting to identify the finalists at each position. The group utilized fielding statistics and school-submitted video to closely examine finalists and select the winners at every defensive position. Any student-athlete that competed in the current championship year and was nominated by their head coach who is a member in good standing with the NFCA was eligible for consideration for this prestigious accolade.
Croft, Ellis Named Academic All-Americans
For the first time in East Texas Baptist University softball history, two student-athletes have been named College Sports Communicators Academic All-Americans in the same season. Senior Ashley Croft and sophomore Mary Frances Ellis have been voted onto the CSC onto the third-team for their academic accomplishments. It is the second time in three years for ETBU to have student-athletes on the Academic All-American team.
Croft and Ellis are amongst the best and brightest players in NCAA Division III as only 37 student-athletes were voted onto three teams. ETBU is one of five programs that had two players mentioned in Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Husson, Berry College and Texas Lutheran. The American Southwest Conference had three student-athletes as Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Grason Long was on the third team.
Croft is from Cypress, and has a 3.89 grade point average majoring in rehabilitative science. She graduated in three years from ETBU with her degree and was the ASC’s Pitcher of the Year. Last week, she earned her first All-American award from the NFCA as a utility pitcher. The three-time All-ASC selection, with two first-team awards in 2021 and 2023, is a two-time NFCA All-Region first-team pitcher. This year also brought her the ASC Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award and she was on the NFCA Pitcher of the Year watchlist. She threw a no-hitter vs. Southwestern on Mar. 7 and led the ASC in wins (19) finishg with a 1.92 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 21 appearances (112.2 innings pitched).
Ellis is from Waskom and posted a 4.0 grade point average studying finance. Starting this year in the outfield, she earned her second All-ASC award moving to the first-team. She was then voted onto the NFCA All-Region third team. She finished fourth on the team in batting (.364) recording 36 hits with 11 RBI.
ETBU finished the year at 39-7, were the ASC Tournament Champions for the 11th time in program history, hosted their fourth straight NCAA Marshall, Texas, Regional Tournament, and went 29-2 at home with a perfect 28-0 regular season record at Bell Park at Taylor Field.