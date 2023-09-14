RICHARDSON — Opening up American Southwest Conference play in a rematch of the 2022 tournament championship, East Texas Baptist University battled back to win three straight sets over the University of Texas Dallas, 3-1 (19-25, 26-24, 24-10, 25-23). The win puts ETBU at 1-0 in the ASC and 7-2 overall as the victory was the first over UTD since 2017 and the first win in Richardson since 2013. It is the fourth win over the Comets in the past 10 years.
Graycee Mosley tied her career high with 27 kills, producing a double-double with 12 kills. She hit .407 in the match with only five errors in 54 attacks. Avery Reid added nine kills as Rachel Spicer had seven kills. Lillile Hill recorded 23 digs to lead the team as Lexi Moody gave the team 30 assists. Sydney Temple recorded 17 assists.
ETBU hit .239 overall with their best set in set three at .320 in the 24-10 win recording 21 kills. UTD hit only .115 and had a -0.125 in set three.
UTD jumped out to a 5-2 lead in set one, moving their lead to 9-3 showing why there were the reigning champions. ETBU came back to within two, 15-13, on an Anita Hancock service ace, but UTD scored six of the next eight points for a 21-15 lead. A Mosley kill pulled ETBU to within four, 23-19, before UTD earned the final two points to take set one, 25-19.
Set two started out like set one as UTD went up, 3-1. UTD had a 4-3 lead but a kill from Hancock and Perry put ETBU up, 5-4. UTD went up, 13-10, after a 10-10 tie, but ETBU rallied back for a 15-14 lead on a UTD attack error. After that, there were two ties with one at 20 but ETBU scored four of the next five points for a 24-21 lead as Mosley had two kills and Reid added a service ace. UTD battled back to tie the set at 24, but a Mosley kill gave ETBU point 25 and Hancock finished off the Comets for to tie the match at one set each, 26-24.
There were two ties in the first six points at two and three, but ETBU scored five straight making it 8-3. Taylor Poore recorded a kill with two from Mosley in the run. UTD came within six, 11-5, only to see ETBU score nine of the next 11 points for a 20-7 lead. Moody made it 20-7 with a service ace. UTD broke the ETBU run with two points but two Comet attack errors and a Mosley kill pushed it to 23-9. UTD added one more point as Spice completed the set win on a kill, 24-10.
It was a back-and-forth battle in set four with nine lead changes. Early on the lead changed five time as a Spicer kill made it 10-9. UTD scored five of the next seven points for a 14-12 lead. The set was then tied at 15 and 16 before UTD went up 21-18. Three straight ETBU kills and a two UTD attack errors resulted in a 5-0 Tiger run for a 23-21 lead. UTD tied the set at 23, but a Mosley kill and a UTD attack error gave ETBU the historic win, 25-23.
ETBU will now host Concordia Texas on Friday at 6 p.m. in ASC play.