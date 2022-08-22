Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for flooding rains. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for flooding rains. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.