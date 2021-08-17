Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.