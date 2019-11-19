Tuesday, Nov. 19
The Creating Opportunities in Marion County mobile workforce unit will be at 510 E. Bonham from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
Marshall Lions Club meets at noon at the Panola-Harrison Building.
St. Joseph Catholic Church will provide a free meal to those who are hungry from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course will hold a 9 hole Scramble at 5:30 p.m. Sign in or call by 5:15, no exceptions. $10 for non members which includes green fee and cart. $5 for members. Call 903-935-7555.
The Marshall Wiley College Alumni Club meets at 6 p.m. in the Hodge Center on the Wiley College campus.
AA meetings will be held at Waskom First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. For information call the church at 903-687-3408.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans W.W. Heartsill Camp #2042 will meet. For more information, call Bill Elliott at 903-938-5730.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, TX No. 917 meets at 8 a.m. for weigh-in, meeting will be from 9:15 a.m. until 10 a.m. for meeting at Summit United Methodist Youth Building, located at the corner of Sedberry and Hwy 59. Call 903-923-0433.
Piecemakers Quilt Guild will meet 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 410 Alamo. Call 903-926-6541.
Marshall Optimist Club meets at noon at the Golden Corral.
The Alzheimers and Dementia Support Group will meet at noon in the Cypress Place-Activity room, 100 West Douglas, in Jefferson. Call 903-665-3903.
Marshall AA Group will meet 12:15 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Grange Hall Methodist Church will have its mid-week celebration at 5:30 p.m. Supper will be $3 per person and first time guests are free.
Boogie Woogie Wednesday: live music and dancing at OS2 from 7 to 9 p.m. No cover charge. Call 903-938-7700 for reservations.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Elks 42-Tournament 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, 411 E. Austin St. Call 903-935-2052.
The Maverick Chain Gang (Marshall Bicycle Club) will meet at 3 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Victory Drive. Call 903-938-8166 or visit maverickchaingang.org.
Central Baptist Church will provide a free meal to those who are hungry from 5-6 p.m.
Better Days group of Drug Addicts Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive in Marshall. For more information, call Randy S. at 903-742-7486.
Monday, Nov. 25
Volunteer chaplain’s group meets in the Kahn room at 10:30 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Marshall Regional Hospital Chaplains Association meets at 10:30 a.m. at the hospital. Call 903-927-6741.
The Humane Society of Harrison County meets at 11:30 a.m. at The Pet Place, 1901 Jefferson. Call 903-938-7297.
Marshall AA Group will meet at 12:15 and 6 p.m. at 101 Benita Drive. Call 903-935-2676.
Trinity Al-Anon Group meets 5:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 106 N. Grove St.
Autism Moms of East Texas meets at 5:30 p.m. every third Monday at the Grange on Grangeway Rd. For more information, find the group on Facebook.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, #414, Longview, will meet at First Christian Church of Longview. Weigh in at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 903-758-3597.
Habitat for Humanity of the Marshall area meets at 6 p.m. at Mission Marshall located at the SW corner of Washington and Pinecrest.
The Gamma Chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa Educational Sorority will meet at 6 p.m.
Monday Night in Marshall from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of the OS2. Bring your chair and refreshments. Call 903-935-7340.
Hallsville Lions Club meets at Culinary Arts Department at Hallsville High School in Hallsville. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m.
The American Legion Post 267, 1904 Bomar St., has an open darts event with blind draw partners at 7:30 p.m.